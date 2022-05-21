NICHOLS — The Tioga golf team defeated Trumansburg on Friday in a match that was rescheduled from earlier this month.

The Tigers posted a team score of 177, 23 strokes ahead of Trumansburg’s 200.

Tioga’s Tyler Roe was the medalist with a three-over 38.

Evan Sickler was next for Tioga with a 42, Ben Davis shot a 46 and Levi Bellis carded a 51 to complete the scoring for Tioga.

Also starting for Tioga was Brandon Rafferty, who shot a 52.

Lucas Hunter led Trumansburg with a 46 and Jack Sherry had a 47.

Also scoring for Trumansburg were Nico Patenzo with a 48 and Ashlynn Smith with a 59.

With the win, Tioga advances to 7-2 on the season and will play next at the Section IV team championships next week.

Recommended for you

Load comments