Every fishermen has their favorite lure, fly fishers their favorite fly patterns, those they’ve caught a lot of fish on over the years, although if they stopped to analyze why it’s likely because they’ve simply fished it more often than other effective options.
I’m convinced some lures and flies are designed to catch fishermen more than fish, and I’m sometimes guilty of taking the bait, so to speak. That’s why over the years I’d never fished the Ned Rig, a simple plastic stickbait on a mushroom-style jighead created years ago by Ned Kehde, an outdoor writer from the Midwest. The nothingness of the setup just never captured my interest, and I never broke any out of the package last summer during a Northern Ontario fly-in fishing trip.
I probably should have. A two-day outing on Michigan’s Lake St. Clair last month, a rare interruption during spring gobbler season, solidified St. Clair as one of the finest smallmouth fisheries in the country and at the same time sold me on the Ned Rig, as angling buddy Todd Smith of South Waverly and I boated nearly 50 bronzebacks, most caught on the rig I’d ignored for years.
Fishing with Kevin Long (www.longcast.com), a former pro bass tourney angler who guides on Florida’s Lake Okeechobee during the winter and back home on St. Clair during the summer, we battled some cool, windy weather for most of the two days, but the smallmouths still came with regularity. Nothing huge this time out; Todd’s best topped out at just over four pounds. But plenty of solid fish, most around the 16-inch mark. We even landed several walleye and let Kevin take the filets home.
It was a rare excursion to Midwest waters, our smallmouth missions typically focused on Lake Erie, where 5- and even 6-pound bass are always a possibility on days when the lake allows us to fish. My track record of getting blown off the big lake and resigned to sitting at Tim Horton’s sipping coffee is such that other anglers have urged me to stay home on days when they’re planning to fish.
Even on some iffy weather days, Lake St. Clair gave us a glimpse of its capabilities, a 430-square-mile fish factory linking lakes Huron and Erie, bordering Canada and known not only for its smallmouths but also walleye and muskellunge. You can catch fish in the shadows of downtown Detroit. It’s shallow, maxing out at under 30 feet and averaging a mere 11, and its sandy bottom doesn’t seem conducive to smallmouths, but apparently no one has told the fish that. Todd and I vowed to return, perhaps in the fall when the bronzebacks are feeding heavily ahead of winter and their weights are heaviest.
We also agreed that the Ned Rig would be part of our arsenal on the Susquehanna and Chemung rivers, and certainly in Northern Ontario this September. We’ll overlook its underwhelming appearance, because the fish seem to.
What is a Ned Fishing Rig? The Ned rig consists of a light mushroom-style jig head like the Z-Man Finesse ShroomZ JigheadZ rigged with a small stickbait. It’s sometimes referred to as a Midwest finesse rig, a broader term encompassing various light jig and finesse shad, worm, creature, grub, and tube combinations.
What is the Ned rig?
The Ned rig is a finesse fishing technique that involves using small plastic worms, craws, or creatures paired with a light mushroom style head so it can easily float off the bottom. This rig was originally created by outdoor writer Ned Kehde and popularized in the Midwest – so the name Ned rig stuck because of him!
The Ned rig might have reached popularity in the last ten years, but it has been around for quite a while in some form or fashion on most pressured fisheries. The first rig I learned growing up was actually a type of technique similar to this, but we simply called it “jig head worm fishing.” This was casting out a small YUM finesse worm on a light jighead with the hook exposed and slowly dragging it back to the boat. I bet I have caught 1,000 fish on this technique in every type of water imaginable, so it is easy for me to see how the Ned rig has become so popular.
I was reluctant to bring out the Ned rig when it first hit the scene, but a terrible trip to Oklahoma’s Lake Tenkiller turned me around on it. One fall day a friend and I went to chase some smallmouth on Tenkiller with A-rigs, jerk baits, topwaters and every other type of power fishing technique out there and quickly were shot down with zero bites.
Halfway through the day I grabbed a spinning rod I had adorned with 6-pound fluorocarbon and tied on a small mushroom head jig my buddy gave me, and then slid on a 3-inch YUM Dinger. The very first cast I made with it to a rock pile yielded a nice smallmouth and completely blew my mind. I went on to use the whole bag of Dingers and catch multiple nice fish. I was dumbfounded, but I connected the dots to my childhood fishing trips and it all came together! The small Ned rig was akin to my jighead worm fishing and it all equated to using small baits with light line to entice pressured fish to bite. The 3-inch Dinger was nonobtrusive and seen as an easy meal to the bass unlike the hordes of A-rigs that had run past them every 20 minutes.
It’s beyond me how successful this little bait is 12 months out of the year, and in any water condition. I have had success utilizing a YUM Ned Dinger in Black Blue Flake on river systems with chocolate milk water consistency when traditional baits wouldn’t even get a nibble.
This mid-western finesse rig goes back more than 40 years but was popularized in more recent times by bass fishing legend Ned Kehde, hence the name Ned Rig. Stick worm style baits were cut down to around 2.5 inches and fished on small ball jig heads and later on with mushroom style jig heads. This finesse tactic was a mighty bass slayer over in America and once it hit the UK it was clear to see it was a winner here too. Strike king have taken their time to perfect this rig and also bring something different to the table. There are three baits in the range and stand-up jig heads to match.
