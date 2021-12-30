TOWANDA — The Athens boys rolled to a 47-18 win over Towanda in the Valley Christmas Tournament JV Championship on Wednesday.

Athens jumped out to a 21-4 lead after one quarter, as Towanda did not hit a field goal until the 58 second mark of the first period.

After each team posted six points in the second quarter, Athens took a 27-10 lead into halftime.

The Wildcats held Towanda scoreless in the third quarter and continued to pull away for the win.

Chris Mitchell scored a game-high 12 points for the Wildcats and Kolsen Keathley had 10, as 11 different Athens players scored in the game.

