WAVERLY — Waverly’s guys had a bit of a walkover playing a shorthanded Notre Dame Boys team but Waverly’s ladies had to work for the sweep in IAC play on Tuesday.
Waverly will travel to Newark Valley on Thursday for a 4 p.m. start.
Notre Dame will host Watkins Glen at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Elsewwhere at Valley Bowling Center, Tioga’s boys matched Candor in a 2-2 finish and the Lady Indians swept Tioga 4-0.
Tioga will host Edison at VBC at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Candor will visit Groton on Thursday.
Boys
Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0
Zach Vanderpool was back at it again for Waverly. His first two games were, for him, a pedestrian 206 and 199. Then he erupted for a 279 to lead all scorers with a 684.
Waverly rolled scores of 991, 1,011 and 1,063 for a fine 3,065 total as three Wolverines topped the 600-pin mark and another barely missed.
Ashton Pritchard had a 201 and a 206 on the way to a 606 and Trenton Sindoni’s 606 included a 309 and a 200.
Tristen Campbell opened with a 243 but ended his day with a 596; Derek Johnson had a 204 in the middle of a 538; and Dominick Wood had a 489 for the Wolverines.
Ashton Colonio had a 508 to lead Notre Dame’s four-man team.
Tioga 2, Candor 2
Candor held the upper hand for the first two games but Tioga roared back in the third game to get the tie.
Candor won the first two games 934-846 and 930-920.
Tioga rebounded to take the third game 945-816 and earned the point for total pinfall 2,711-2,680.
Dylan Slater led the way for Tioga with a 604 that included a 224 in the middle.
Also for the Tigers, Nick Slater had a 546 that ended with a 206; Brad Webb had a 525; Frank Chapman rolled a 200 in the second game of a 512 series; Rocco Fariello ended with a 499; and Gage Cain finished with a 452.
Garrett Lindhorst led Candor with a 607 that he started with a 260.
Girls
Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0
The Lady Wolverines won the games 704-612, 753-670 and 754-722 and took the point for total pinfall 2,211-2,004.
Victoria Houseknecht paved the way for Waverly with a 508 that close with a 200 and Rachel Houseknecht added a 483 with a high game o 187.
Also for Waverly, Shantilly Decker had a 441; Serenity Conklin had a 418; and Sage Garrison finished with a 361.
Jade Nordin led Notre Dame with a 499 that included a 183.
Candor 4, Tioga 0
Janelle Marsh finished a 570 with a 209 and Kaitlyn Floyd finished off a 551 with a 201 for the Indians.
The Tigers had no answers for the two top Candor ladies as the Indians won the games 739-633, 756-588 and 867-730 to win the point for total pinfall 2,362-1,951.
Caroline Chapman led Tioga with a 438 that finished with a 179 and Chloe Gillette had a 408.
Also for Tioga, Jaime Card rolled a 389; BobbiJo Tarbox had a 377; Rachel Feeko ended with a 312; and Allie Creller finished with a 281.
