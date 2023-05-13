WYALUSING — The term "pitcher's duel" is probably used too often when talking about baseball, but that is exactly what Friday night's NTL showdown between the Athens Wildcats and Wyalusing Rams was.
Athens senior Luke Horton and Wyalusing senior Blake Morningstar came in as undoubtedly the top two pitchers in the NTL — and they showed out in front of a huge crowd in Wyalusing.
In the end it was Horton who won this battle as he tossed a two-hit shutout to lead the Wildcats to a 2-0 victory over the Rams. With the win, Athens clinched the 2023 NTL Large School baseball championship.
Horton was extremely efficient on the hill as he went the distance in just 81 pitches, while striking out six and walking one.
"Honestly, my teammates, that's what I had going for me," said Horton, who said he had a different strategy from his previous outing vs. Wyalusing, when he struck out eight and didn't allow a hit in 6 2/3 innings on April 13.
"The last time I kind of did a lot on my own with a lot of strikeouts, but I knew they were a really good hitting team and they're going to make adjustments from last time. I knew I had to let myself work," Horton said. "I had to let my two-seam (fastball) run and throw a lot of breaking balls. I wasn't looking to get 10 strikeouts today, I just wanted to get outs. There were some hard hit balls and some hard hit balls to people, so honestly this is all my teammates. I just threw the ball over the plate and let them do the rest."
Morningstar had another strong outing as the Wake Forest-bound standout struck out 12 Wildcats, while walking two and scattering six hits.
"Two really good pitchers going at it," said Wyalusing coach Nick Vanderpool. "Hats off to Horton, he pitched great — and Blake pitched great."
Athens got on the board in the top of the second. Mason Lister walked to start things off and moved to second on a single from Luke Kraft. After a strikeout and a double steal, sophomore Troy Rosenbloom brought Lister home with an RBI groundout to make it 1-0.
Morningstar would then got a pop out to end the Wildcats' threat and keep it a one-run game.
Athens coach Charlie Havens was thrilled to see Rosenbloom come through with a key RBI.
"It's huge for him because he hasn't had a lot of opportunities this year. He's started two games for us and he's done the job in both," said Havens. "To take advantage of your opportunities is something we talk about all the time and he did, and it was with two strikes."
Horton and Lister both praised the work of the sophomore, who scored the winning run against Waverly earlier this season.
"Rosenbloom has had two starts and he's had two game winning runs, so I mean the kid's a stud," Horton said. "He's in a really tough lineup right now and I'm really excited to see where he and (Athens freshman Nick) Grazul go the next couple years. But I mean (Rosenbloom) comes in and the kid is clutch."
"He's played baseball for so long. He scored the only run against Waverly, and he comes out here today and puts the ball in play right when we needed it. That's what the young guys are here for and that's what they do," Lister added.
Wyalusing got its first hit of the game in the bottom half of the inning when CJ Carr doubled with two outs, but Horton got a ground out to end the inning.
The Wildcats got some insurance in the top of the sixth. Lister smashed a double off the wall in center, and he would score one batter later when Kraft came through with a two-stike bloop hit to right.
"Moments like that you've got to come up big and I knew I had to make something happen," Lister said of his clutch double.
Morningstar once again held the Wildcats to just one run in the inning, and it was a 2-0 lead for Athens heading to the bottom of the sixth.
"That leadoff walk in the second came around to score, and then Kraft had two strikes on him and put a good enough bat on it to loop it out to right field and get the second run in. That's baseball," said coach Vanderpool.
Trehnon Hugo recorded the Rams' second hit of the game to lead off their half of the sixth. Horton got a groundout, which brought Kenny Mapes up with Hugo on third and just one out. Mapes ripped a line drive, but it went right into Horton's glove, who quickly turned and threw to Kraft at third to double off Hugo and end the inning.
"I saw it coming at me and for a second I was like, 'there is no way I catch this,' and then I'm like 'oh my gosh it's in my glove,'" Horton said. "I looked over and Krafty is like over yonder and not near the bag, and I was like, 'dude, hurry,' but it worked out."
Morningstar made quick work of the Wildcats in the top of the seventh with two strikeouts and a pop out.
The Rams came to the plate with one last chance, but Horton saved one of his best innings for last. The Athens senior struck out the first two batters looking before inducing a fly out to Rosenbloom in right field — and the celebration was on for the NTL champion Wildcats.
Kraft led Athens at the plate with two hits and one RBI, while Lister had a double and two runs scored. Horton, Jaren Glisson and Nick Grazul also had hits for the Wildcats.
"(This win was) huge. We had circled this forever. We knew this was going to be the one. It's tough to beat Wyalusing in Wyalusing, especially when Blake is pitching, and he pitched well today," Horton said. "Our bats are starting to come alive and we put some really competitive at-bats together. This is huge for us."
Havens was extremely happy with Horton and the defense behind him.
"Defense played well. He struck out six, he was around the strike zone all day and let the guys do the work," Havens said. "On hot days like this you don't want to get the pitch count up anyway, so if you trust your stuff and trust your defense that's huge. He was awesome. That was just a big-time performance."
Havens was also thrilled with how his team responded after dropping their first game of the season on Tuesday against Wellsboro.
"It was a huge crowd (today). We were ready to go. We dropped a game on Tuesday with Wellsboro, one we kind of let get away. The coaching staff was really concerned with how we were going to show up on Wednesday — ready to go or feeling bad for ourselves, and they just forgot it. They forgot it and they were ready to get ready for this one. That was fun. It was a playoff atmosphere right there," Havens said.
Hugo and Carr had the only hits for Wyalusing.
"We had a couple opportunities to score there. Two innings in a row we had a runner on third with less than two outs, and bottom of the sixth, that ball was (hit hard) ... Horton made a great play, a kind of reaction more than anything, but hats off to him for making the play. Not much Hugo can do there. Kraft did a good job getting to the bag," Vanderpool said.
"That was kind of the back-breaker there, trying to get momentum — even if you get one run there. It's a lot easier to score one in the seventh than two, especially with the way Horton was pitching."
The Rams will now turn their attention to the next goal — winning the District IV Class AA title.
"Honestly, don't get me wrong, I want to win a league title, but our goal since the beginning of the year is to win a district title. Wyalusing has never done it ... Our goal at the beginning was to get to Bowman Field, clinch a spot at states and win a district title," said Vanderpool, who believes the Rams have what it takes to get the job done.
"It will be interesting but I still feel like with Blake on the mound, we need to figure out how to score runs against tough pitchers and I feel like we have a really good chance to win this district. It's wide open this year. There's a lot of solid teams and any given day anybody can win. I would say seeds one through six all have a shot."
Athens (16-1) will close out its regular season with a doubleheader at Mansfield, while Wyalusing (13-5) visits Wellsboro on Tuesday.
