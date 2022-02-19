Last year’s North Section Wrestling Championships featured plenty of talented wrestlers and intense action on the mat but one thing was missing — the fans.
Wyalusing senior Nick Woodruff and sophomore CJ Carr are glad to have the fans back in the stands and both standouts are looking forward to wrestling in front of a packed house in Athens.
“It was very weird. I mean I’ve always had my family at everything, so it was definitely different,” Woodruff said of last year’s fan-less tournament. “It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be fun. We’re finally getting the atmosphere back, the crowd.”
“I think it’s going to be better. It’s going to be a lot more normal with fans,” Carr added.
Woodruff enters today’s tournament as the favorite at 215 pounds. While he’s been a sectional title contender every year of his career — he owns two North Section golds — Woodruff is up four weight classes from a year ago.
The senior was the sectional champion at 152 pounds last year, but after taking fifth at districts and not placing at regionals he decided to make a move.
“I was looking at the brackets last year after districts and I just decided to hit the weight room, put on some weight and just ended up getting this big,” Woodruff said.
Woodruff said his “strength and intensity” have improved over the last year.
“I was at 152 last year, hit the weight room hard, got my diet right and feel strong,” he said.
Carr is the second seed at 106 pounds, and with one year of varsity experience under his belt the sophomore standout has high expectations for himself.
“This year (the goal) is to definitely open up and not fold under pressure I guess,” he said. “I’m going (in) feeling a lot more confident.”
His goals are pretty simple over the next few weeks — win matches and climb on top of the podium.
“Definitely win sectionals, districts and regionals. I think I can battle with any 106-pounder in the state and especially in the region,” Carr said.
Carr, who is 24-3 on the year, believes his work in the offseason has been crucial to his success.
“(I’ve improved) tremendously. I’m a club wrestler now, I’ve been wrestling since June,” said Carr, who competes with Rideout Wrestling out of Montoursville.
Colton Wade, a 24-3 freshman from Sullivan County, waits on the other side of the bracket for Carr.
The Wyalusing sophomore, whose only losses came to two New Jersey standouts and No. 1 ranked Gavin Bradley in a match at 120, sees his size as an asset heading into the postseason.
“I’m long for a 106-pounder so I’m definitely going to use my reach. I’m going to have leverage on them because I’m a big six-pounder this year,” he said.
Carr credits the Wyalusing wrestling room with helping him become a better wrestler.
“We’ve got a lot of good guys trying to get better. It’s intense. We are always striving to get better,” Carr said.
Woodruff echoed that sentiment.
“It doesn’t get any better than this. We’ve got some of the best coaches in the state, assistant coaches, all that,” he said.
Woodruff is hoping to close out his Wyalusing career with a run to Hershey.
“Win a few chips along the way, place at states and get on the podium,” said Woodruff on his goals for the postseason.
But the road to Hershey starts right here in Athens — and Woodruff will look to start his final postseason with his third straight sectional title.
“It would be great. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Woodruff said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.