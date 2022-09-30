ONEONTA — The undefeated Waverly Wolverines will look to stay perfect in 2022 when they travel to take on the Oneonta Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
Waverly has been on a tear this season, outscoring opponents 155-61 in four games and have won every game by at least 18 points.
The Waverly offense has been a balanced unit, amassing a total of 1659 total yards, with 901 yards and 10 touchdowns passing and 758 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
The passing attack has been propelled by the play of Joey Tomasso, who has completed 64 percent of his passes and boasts a quarterback rating of 125.
Jay Pipher has been his favorite target this season, with the junior recording 23 catches for 522 yards and six touchdowns.
The running game has been by committee for the Wolverines this season, with four running backs over 100 yards on the season.
Jay Pipher leads the group in yards with 182 and three touchdowns while Gage Tedesco has the edge in touchdowns with four while racking up 159 yards.
The defense has been stout in 2022, allowing just over 15 points per contest with senior linebacker Ty Beeman racking up 47 tackles and senior Connor Stotler also adding 43 total tackles.
The Wolverines defense has also forced nine turnovers on the year.
They will be facing off against a 1-2 Oneonta team that is averaging just 13 points per game but, is coming off its best performance of the season — a 35-6 win over Chenango Valley.
The Yellow Jackets offense has also been a balanced attack, but have only been able to muster 488 yards of total offense – just 162 yards per game.
Their leading passer is Kaden Halstead who has completed 17-32 attempts for 224 yards and one touchdown.
On the ground, Halstead has also been the top runner for Oneonta, racking up 123 yards and a touchdown and is the only runner for his team over 100 yards.
Oneonta’s number one receiver this season has been Cameron Sitts, who has 105 yards on seven receptions and the only receiving touchdown for his team.
The Yellow Jacket defense is currently giving up 20 points per game and has forced only two turnovers.
The game is set to kickoff at Oneonta on Saturday at 7 p.m
Towanda at Athens
The 3-2 Athens Wildcats are set to host the 2-3 Towanda Black Knights at 7 p.m. tonight for their 2022 Homecoming game.
Athens is coming off a tough loss to undefeated Troy by a score of 32-7. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats.
On the other side, Towanda just snapped a three-game slide in a trouncing of Wellsboro where the Black Knights outscored the Hornets 27-0 in the second half to pick up a 41-19 victory.
Athens is coming off one of its least effective offensive performances of the year — scoring a season-low in points with seven — and will be looking to get back on track this week.
Athens has displayed an impressive balance on offense, passing for over 717 yards and 10 touchdowns while running for 635 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The passing game has been led by senior standout Mason Lister, who is completing 60 percent of his passes on the season.
Lister has spread the ball around, with four receivers already over 100 yards on the season in Josh Martin, Xavier Watson, Caleb Nichols, and Luke Horton.
Horton has been his number one target, collecting 15 catches for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
The run game has been paced by Caleb Nichols, who has carried the ball 60 times for 336 yards and six touchdowns, and averages 5.6 yards per carry.
Lister and Kolsen Keathley both have racked up over 100 yards on the ground, as well.
The Towanda offense on the other hand has leaned heavily on their running game this year and has picked up nearly 800 yards on five yards per carry.
Sophomore Riley Vanderpool has been the bell cow back, racking up 571 yards and six touchdowns this season.
The only other rusher topping 100 yards this year is quarterback Grady Flynn, who has 151 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
Flynn has also thrown for 257 yards and one touchdown while Towanda has picked up just under 400 yards through the air in 2022.
Their top target has been Elias Shrawder, who has hauled in five catches for 68 yards, most coming in their win over Wellsboro.
Defensively, the Wildcats have allowed 17 points per game and they are giving up over 30 points per loss, while holding opponents to under 14 points in their three victories.
The Wildcat defense has been led by Martin, who leads his team with 38 tackles.
Athens has forced nine turnovers on the year so far.
Towanda is allowing over 32 points per game, a number a bit misconstrued by allowing 63 points to Canton earlier in the year.
Vanderpool has been the leader on defense, racking up 37 tackles with five coming for a loss.
The Towanda defense has forced five total turnovers in the 2022 season.
The contest is set to kick off at Alumni Stadium at 7 p.m.
SVEC at Delhi
DELHI — The 1-3 Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles will travel to take on undefeated Delhi on Saturday.
The Eagles will have a tall task in front of them when they head to Delhi and are facing a team who has outscored opponents 130-22 in just three contests this season.
Though SVEC comes into the game with a 1-3 record, their offense has slowly started to find traction.
After being shut out in Week One in Wyalusing, the Eagles have scored 96 points including 32 in a loss last week to Walton.
The passing game has begun to take shape for the Eagles, with quarterback Jacek Teribury completing 21 of 44 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns this season.
He has built tremendous chemistry with receiver Hunter Harmon – who has been the recipient of almost all of those yards – collecting 13 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns.
Teribury has also been the Eagles leading rusher this season, picking up 187 yards on 38 carries and finding the end zone six times for his team.
SVEC has a total of 511 rushing yards and 387 passing yards for a total of 898 yards of offense on the year.
The Eagles will need to continue to keep their offense trending upwards as they take on the Bulldogs, who are scoring 43 points per contest this year.
SVEC will have to solidify their defense if they hope to stop their opponent, as the Eagles have allowed 1,461 total yards this season (365.3 per game), with 1,127 of those coming on the ground.
The teams share just one common opponent in Sidney, which SVEC toppled for their lone win by a score of 48-26. Delhi beat Sidney 48-13 as well.
The contest is set for 1:30 p.m. at Delhi.
Walton at Tioga
TIOGA — The Tioga Tigers football team will host the Walton Warriors in a clash of undefeated teams tonight.
The contest will mark the biggest challenge of the year so far for the Tigers’ squad who are in the midst of their State Championship defense, and in their first four games have picked up wins over teams a combined 2-11 on the season.
In those games, Tioga has taken care of business, scoring at least 30 points in every game, averaging over 44 points per game, and winning by an average margin of 38 points.
They have compiled a total of 1,048 yards — with 323 coming through the air and 725 on the ground — and have yet to be challenged so far in the 2022 season.
Junior quarterback Caden Bellis hasn’t been asked to throw the ball often, but when he has he has been effective.
Bellis has completed 59% of his passes and thrown for three touchdowns compared to only one interception.
He has also rushed for one touchdown and 135 yards so far this year.
The running game has seen a stable of backs contribute to their explosive offense, and the group has run all over opponents for 241.7 yards per game and 15 total touchdowns at a clip of 7.9 yards per attempt.
They have three ball-carriers who have eclipsed 100 yards this season and are paced by Drew Macumber who has 200 yards on just 26 carries and 5 touchdowns.
The other lead back for Tioga is Ousmane Duncanson, who has also scored five touchdowns with 162 yards and has averaged over 10 yards per carry.
Evan Sickler has been the top target for Bellis, and on just 10 catches has 114 yards and a touchdown. Close behind is Valentino Rossi, who has five catches, one touchdown, and 104 yards.
Their defense has also been lights out in their undefeated start, allowing seven points or less in their last three contests and averaging just 9.7 points per game.
The unit is led by Bellis, who has 33 tackles (four for loss), and Duncanson who has 28 total tackles (three for loss).
Tioga has also forced nine total turnovers.
Their defensive unit will face its first big obstacle against Walton, who is also proven to be an offensive juggernaut this year scoring 50 or more points in all three of their wins.
They have outscored their opponents 170-64 on the season and are coming off a 60-32 victory over SVEC last week.
Walton displays a balanced attack, and in their first two games –stats from their third game are unavailable – they passed for 298 yards while rushing for 394.
Quarterback Ransom Dutcher is the top passer for Walton and has been efficient for the Warriors.
His top target so far this season has been tight end Colby Phraner who collected four catches and 114 yards with two touchdowns in their first two games.
Their run game is led by Anthony Mcclenon who in their first two wins scored four touchdowns with 134 yards.
The teams share no common opponents so far in the 2022 season, but when they matched up last season Tioga won by a lopsided score of 44-8.
Both teams will look to continue their undefeated seasons tonight in Tioga at 7 p.m.
