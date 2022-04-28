Athens wins thriller over Towanda

ATHENS — The Wildcats found themselves in a high scoring game for the second night in a row and this time came out on top with a 14-12 win over Towanda in an NTL baseball matchup.
Towanda jumped out to an early lead on a two-RBI single by Chase Parker, and Owen Clark hit into a fielder’s choice that plated a run and made it 3-0 in the first.
Athens was quick to respond, as Jaren Glisson hit a three-RBI double to tie the game up with two outs in the bottom of the first. Glisson came in to score and give the Wildcats a 4-3 lead when JJ Babcock reached on an error.
That lead did not last long, however, as the Black Knights added two runs in the second. Jack Wheaton reached on an error to score Teagan Irish, and Octavius Chacona drew a bases-loaded walk to put Towanda back ahead, 5-4.
The Black Knights started to build their lead even more in the third inning, as they scored seven runs.
Irish scored as Wheaton once again reached on an error, and Wheaton crossed the plate on an RBI single by Garrett Chapman.
Chacona drove in two more runs with a double and two more errors cost the Wildcats an additional three runs, as Towanda took a 12-5 lead.
Athens recorded nine errors in the game.
The Wildcats rallied and fell just short against Wyalusing on Tuesday, but this time they completed the comeback with nine unanswered runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Dylan Merritt scored when Karter Rude reached on an error, and Rude scored on an RBI single by Caleb Nichols. Cameron Sullivan followed with another RBI single, and Glisson drove in another run on another single to make the score 12-9.
Babcock hit yet another RBI single to make it 12-10, and Troy Rosembloom tied the game with a two-RBI single.
That brought up Merritt, who hit a two-RBI triple to put the Wildcats ahead 14-12, and they would hold onto that lead.
Merritt, Glisson, Sullivan and Rude all had two hits for Athens, and Meritt recorded a team-high four RBI.
Chacona, Bowman and Irish had multi-hit games for Towanda, and Chacona posted three RBI.
Both teams will play tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. as Athens will host Troy and Towanda will face Wyalusing at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.