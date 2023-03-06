ITHACA — The Waverly boys swim captured a state title at the NYSPHSAA Boys Swimming & Diving Championships held at Ithaca College on Saturday.
Ryan Clark, Jerrell Sackett, Oscar Williams and Liam Wright teamed up for three medals, including a gold medal in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Waverly’s quartet of free-stylers has been strong all season long. They entered the state meet with the fourth place seed. Their preliminary swim on Friday put them in sixth place and dropped more than half a second off their entry time.
In the finals, the Wolverines dropped another second off that prelim time to finish in 1:25.58. More importantly, the time put them 0.17 seconds ahead of second-place Pittsford.
Oscar Williams swam the final leg. When he touched the pad, it took a moment for the group to process the results on the scoreboard. Confirmation spread quickly among the group. Their coaches joined them behind the lane eight starting block to celebrate the title.
Head coach Josh Mastrantuono was impressed with his swimmers’ performance in the final heat.
“Across the board all four guys swam unbelievable times, PRs. Jerrrell came back and led off with 20.45 for automatic All American time and they end up being state champions. I love to see our kids get to succeed and have a weekend like this,” Mastrantuono said.
Mastrantuono believes that no relay team is more deserving of capturing a state title.
“They are everything you could want as coach. You got four guys that have been working for a year, or more. Seeing things all come together for them, just because they are so cohesive. They work together. They work for each other. They feed off one another. That’s all you could ever want working with a relay team.”
Ryan Clark shared his thoughts on being part of this relay team.
“Its amazing. We got Jerry, Oscar and William. We’re some of the fastest people in the state. It’s good to compete with them everyday.”
