High School Roundup: Wolverines pull away from Watkins Glen By The Times editor Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Waverly’s Isaiah Bretz heads to the hoop during Thursday’s game against Watkins Glen. David Alliger/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY — The Waverly boys basketball team broke open a close game with a big second half as the Wolverines pulled away for a 66-42 victory over Watkins Glen on Thursday night.Waverly held a 12-5 lead after the opening quarter and took a 26-18 advantage into halftime.The second half was all Wolverines as they outscored Watkins Glen 23-13 in the third and went on a 17-11 run down the stretch.Junior standout Joey Tomasso led Waverly with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.Jay Pipher finished with 16 points, six boards, four assists and three steals for Waverly, which also got 10 points, eight boards, two steals and two assists from Jake VanHouten.Isaiah Bretz finished with eight points and Payton Fravel, Hogan Shaw and Jake Benjamin each scored three points.Waverly will host rival Tioga on Saturday.Tioga 63, Odessa-Montour 48TIOGA — The Tioga boys won three of the four quarters on Thursday night on their way to a win over O-M.Tioga led 20-10 after the first, but O-M rallied with a 15-11 second quarter run to cut the Tigers’ lead to 31-25 heading into halftime.Tioga outscored O-M 17-11 in the third and ended the game on a 15-12 run.Evan Sickler led Tioga with 24 points and Valentino Rossi added nine points in the win.Tioga would also get seven points each from Ethan Perry, Gavin Fisher and Karson Sindoni.Shea Bailey chipped in five points and Nick Guiles Voight finished with four in the win.Tioga visits Waverly on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save editor Follow editor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +4 News Scenes from Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Philip O'Dell/Morning Times Oct 25, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular The Vanilla Bean Cafe opens in Sayre Two fires strike Tioga County Cause of Waverly fire deemed accidental Sayre man with sawed-off rifle sentenced for stealing plate Bradford County court briefs Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 bedroom, near RPH, stove, refrigerator, W/D hook-up SAYRE 1-2 bedroom, heat, water, sewer and trash included, electric Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.