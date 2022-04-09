ODESSA — The Waverly baseball avenged Thursday’s loss to Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour with a 7-2 win over the Seneca Indians on Friday.
Ty Beeman broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third with an RBI double to score Jay Pipher, and Bryce Bailey scored on a wild pitch to put the Wolverines ahead 2-0.
Brady Blauvelt scored on an error in the fourth inning, and Pipher followed with a two-RBI single to extend the lead to five runs.
Bailey then picked up an RBI on a groundout and Waverly led 6-0, then the Wolverines added another run in the sixth.
Blauvent led Waverly with three hits in the game.
Pipher had a team-high two RBI, tallied two hits and scored three runs.
Bailey, Beeman, Brennan Traub, Nate DeLill and Isaiah Bretz all had one hit apiece for Waverly.
Pipher also earned the win on the mound. He allowed no runs and one hit while walking none and striking six in three innings of work.
Derek Seymour struck out two, walked two and allowed a run in three innings of relief. Beeman also struck out two batters and allowed one run and one hit in one inning on the mound.
Waverly will travel across the state line to face Williamsport at 1 p.m. today.
Sayre 13, Williamson 1
Already up 4-0, Sayre scored four runs in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth to roll to the win.
That was way more run support than Luke Horton needed. The junior hurler allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out 10 in a complete-game performance.
David Northrup had two hits, two runs and two RBI at the plate for Sayre, Zack Garrity added a single, a double, three runs an a single RBI and Kannon VanDuzer added two singles and four RBI.
Also for Sayre, Brayden Horton had one hit, three RBI and a run; Luke Horton and Oakley Gorman had a hit, RBI and two runs each; Mason Houseknecht contributed a single, one RBI and a run; and Dom Fabbri had a hit and two runs scored.
Sayre is scheduled to host Northeast Bradford on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.