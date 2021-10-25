WAVERLY – The Tioga volleyball team once again rolled to another IAC victory with a clean sweep over Waverly during a Saturday morning matchup on the road.
The Tigers used the first two sets to cruise past the Wolverines by scores of 25-16 and 25-15. However, Waverly made it as close as you can get in the third set, falling by a score of 25-23 to produce the final decision.
Reese Howey dominated the nets on the defensive end for the Tigers as she recorded a game-best eight blocks. On the other side of the net, Brilynn Belles and Paighten Streeter each tallied nine digs.
The offense ran well through Molly Bombard for the Tigers as she set up her hitters a total of nine times; Michaela Lauper also finished with nine assists for the Wolverines.
Julia Bellis led the road team with five kills as Lillie Kirk and Peyton Shaw also recorded five kills each on the opposing end.
Despite the loss, Brilynn Belles led the game in aces with four, which came off of 11 service points. Hailey Browne led the Tigers with 13 service points to account for two aces; her teammates Austyn Vance and Emme Hall also finished with two aces.
With the victory, Tioga moved their record to 14-1 overall with just one regular season remaining before the start of the postseason. They will travel to Newark Valley on Monday to try and reach the 15-win mark on the season.
On Wednesday, they will face off in a tie-breaker match against Candor for the IAC south small schools title.
Waverly, now 5-9, will finish the regular season with two games against Watkins Glen Monday and Tuesday — one on the road and one at home. The Wolverines will have to win both to have a shot at making the sectional playoffs.
Tioga 3, Newfield 0
TIOGA, Oct. 22 – For a second time this season, the Tioga volleyball team cruised past the Newfield Trojans in three sets on Friday. The Tioga defense held strong as they gave up just 24 points in the three sets combined.
The Tigers took the first set by a score of 25-5 and were even more dominant in the second, winning by a score of 25-1 and allowing their servers to rack up big time service points. They took the third set by a score of 25-18 to complete the clean sweep.
Molly Bombard controlled the offense well for the Tigers as she dished out a game-high 13 assists. Julia Bellis was a force on the nets with eight kills. Mariah Nichols was the closest behind her with four.
Nina Spano had an impressive day on a defensive note as she led the team with six digs. Bellis and Nichols each registered three blocks.
Austyn Vance had a streaky day from behind the service line as she racked up 18 service points. Just behind her was Kyra Bailey with 16. Vance and Bailey notched six and five aces, respectively.
Tioga now improves to 13-1 on the season with the regular season wrapping up early next week. The Tigers will travel to Waverly to take on the Wolverines for a makeup game.
