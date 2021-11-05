JOHNSON CITY – We’ve seen this movie before.
In the fourth game of the season, Tioga went to Delhi and dominated the game, winning 55-0.
Nobody expected that when it happened. Offensively, everything the Tigers tried worked and they ripped off huge chunks of turf. Tioga’s offense produced 450 yards from scrimmage.
Defensively, Tioga was a brick wall. The Bulldogs had two big plays that ended up amounting to nothing and ended up being held to 170 total yards.
As we head into the “second season” – the Section IV Class D playoffs – again nobody’s expecting anything like that.
Delhi won the first meeting, in 1984, by a 50-20 count. Other than that and 2009 when Delhi won 20-3, it’s been all Tioga — and many have been close. Tioga won by four in 1997 and by eight in 1998. In 2002, Tioga downed Delhi twice — first by three points and then by one.
Tioga won the last three by 33, 21 and earlier this season by 55.
Th Tigers have to feel pretty good going into tomorrow’s contest, which will be played at Johnson City and start at noon. The big win could be the Tigers’ biggest enemy — Delhi was close to breaking a few big plays. They hit those tomorrow and this could be a horse race.
Tioga comes into the playoffs a more balanced team than many Tigers teams have been. Yes, Emmett Wood has 1,109 of Tioga’s 2,407 rushing yards and 18 of Tioga’s 36 rushing touchdowns on just 74 carries (15 yards per carry), but he has lots of help. Gavin Godfrey has 431 yards and five TDs on 45 carries and Caden Bellis has toted the rock 29 times for 384 yards and two TDs. Drew Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson have combined for 381 yards and five TDs on 40 carries.
The balance comes from a dynamic passing attack led by Bellis. The sophomore QB has hit 24 of 42 passes for 714 yards and 11 TDs without an interception.
Bellis has a bevy of weapons. Evan Sickler is the “home run” hitter with 207 yards and two scores on just five receptions. Cobe Whitmore has the most catches with eight for 140 yards and three scores, Duncanson has four catches for 124 yards and two scores, Godfrey has two TDs and 15 yards on two catches and Valentino Rossi has 104 yards and a score on three receptions.
As good as the offense has been, Tioga’s defense has been even better, allowing seven points per game and never more than two TDs so far this season. The first Tioga-Delhi game was one of the squad’s two shutouts.
Next week, the winner of this game will play the winner of the section’s other semifinal pitting Newark Valley against Harpursville/Afton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.