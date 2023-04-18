WAVERLY — With his team ahead by four runs, Ty Beeman trotted back out to the mound to begin the fifth inning.
He wasn’t there long.
Beeman struck out the side for the third time in the game — needing just 13 total pitches in the inning — as he dominated the rival Sayre Redskins from the bump most of the day en route to the Wolverines’ victory.
Waverly took down visiting Sayre in the Battle at the Border on Saturday, defeating the Redskins 9-3 to remain perfect on the year.
“I thought Ty did a really nice job, it took him a little bit to set in but once he settled in, he pounded the strike zone, he did exactly his job and that’s how we know Ty is,” Waverly coach Kyle McDuffee said. “I thought Jay (Pipher) called a good game behind the dish too. They worked well together.”
With Sayre playing in its second game of the day — falling to Tioga a couple of hours prior — the Redskins wasted no time getting on the board. Zack Garrity was hit by a Beeman pitch in the first at-bat of the game and following a strikeout, Jackson Hubbard singled to move Garrity into scoring position. A single from Karter Green brought him home, and handed Sayre a 1-0 lead to begin the contest.
Beeman answered, striking out a pair of batters to end the inning, giving his team a chance to get the run back at the plate.
It took just three batters to get that done. Back-to-back walks for Jay Pipher and Joey Tomasso put two runners on, and Bryce Bailey’s sacrifice fly drove in Pipher to tie the game 1-1.
Back on defense, Beeman struck out three in a row, quickly bringing the Wolverines back to the plate. A walk for Nate DeLill with one out put a man on, and after he stole second and reached third on a passed ball, Sean Bubniak drove him home to pull Waverly ahead 2-1.
The Wolverines’ defense held steady in the third, and two RBI from Beeman and Matthias Welles, respectively, stretched the advantage to 4-1.
Beeman clocked another three-batter, three-strikeout inning in the fourth, and when Tomasso was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom half, another run came across for Waverly.
“I felt good, I felt really loose before I came out here today and I know I have a good defense behind me,” said Beeman. “So I just throw a lot of strikes, that’s the big goal.”
Waverly’s lead got up to 9-1 entering the final inning, as Beeman kept Sayre off balance offensively and a barrage of hits from the Wolverines moved runners around freely. Sayre inched closer in its final inning at the plate, when Hubbard singled to drive in a pair, but it wasn’t enough as Waverly held on to win comfortably.
With the victory, Waverly moved to 8-0 on the season.
Beeman struck out 13 on the mound in six innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run in a truly dominating performance.
Offensively, Beeman, DeLill, and Bubniak all chalked up two hits, while Pipher, Tomasso, Welles, Jake VanHouten and Hogan Shaw each had one. Bubniak’s two RBI led the Wolverines, while Pipher, Tomasso, Bailey, Beeman, Welles, and DeLill each had one.
For Sayre, Hubbard recorded two hits in the game, and Green and Dave Hall each had one. Hubbard recorded two RBI, and Green added one. Green also recorded six strikeouts in three innings on the mound.
Sayre dropped to 2-5 on the season with the loss.
McDuffee spoke of the importance of the annual Battle at the Border.
“This tournament is good, this is community,” McDuffee said. “High school sports is a community event and I think that everyone comes out and enjoys these Valley games. When you play a Valley game it doesn’t matter your record, it’s a rival and everyone goes and plays.”
Waverly will continue a three-game stretch against Notre Dame on Wednesday and Sayre’s next contest will be at home against Cowanesque Valley today.
Tioga 8, Sayre 6
TIOGA — Tioga used a seven-run sixth inning to come back and defeat Sayre in the first game of the Battle at the Border on Saturday.
Sayre led 6-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but the Tigers batted around in the inning, jumping ahead 8-6 when Max Dydynski hit a double to drive in three runs. The Redskins failed to muster anything in the final frame, falling on the road.
For Tioga, Dydynski and Shea Bailey each recorded two hits, while Drew Macumber, Ethan Perry, Tate Macauley and Jack Bombard all had one.
Dydynski led the way with three RBI, while Bailey, Perry, Cam Rought, Garrett Godfrey and Bombard each had one. Bailey struck out nine in four innings of work on the mound.
Zack Garrity and Kegan Hayford led Sayre with two hits each. Nick Pellicano, Will Crossett and Tanner Green contributed one hit each. Garrity, Pellicano and Jackson Hubbard had an RBI in the loss.
Hubbard struck out six in five innings on the mound.
Athens 3, Titusville 1
PITTSBURGH — With runs at a premium, Athens ousted Titusville 3-1 in five innings on Saturday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, to move to 8-0 on the season.
The Rockets scored their only run of the game in the top of the first inning, and Athens responded immediately, pushing two runs across in the bottom half to build a lead it would never surrender. An insurance run in the third made it 3-1 Wildcats, and they held on to stay unbeaten.
Mason Lister led Athens offensively with two hits and two RBI in the game. Cam Sullivan, Luke Kraft and Jaren Glisson all had a hit apiece and Kraft had an RBI.
Lister pitched all five innings for Athens, striking out four and conceding just two hits.
Athens will play North Penn-Mansfield today.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.