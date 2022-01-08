Athens' Walker signs with St. Bonaventure

ATHENS — Athens senior Hannah Walker signed her commitment to play soccer at St. Bonaventure University on Friday.
Walker had been looking at some other schools in Pennsylvania, including Slippery Rock, but her mind was always on St. Bonaventure.
“I know everyone says that when you have the feeling that you know you belong, but that’s what I felt as soon as I stepped on campus at St. Bonaventure,” she said. “It was just a perfect fit all around, I absolutely love it there.”
Walker scored 18 goals and dished out 16 assists to earn NTL Offensive Player of the Year and the Morning Times Girls Soccer MVP.
Now, she is looking forward to starting her collegiate career.
“I love the coaches. They’re such good people,” she said. “Really everyone at St. Bonaventure is such a good person. I’m super excited to be a part of their soccer family.”
“That signature is all her blood, sweat and tears,” Lady Wildcats girls soccer coach Richard Pitts said. “To sign that dotted line captures all the work she’s put into it.”
Pitts recalled Walker turning from a freshman who gave good minutes into a player who could take the field at any position.
He said the Bonnies will be getting a player ready to contribute.
“She’s physical, she’s got good pace, a great left foot and rocket of a shot,” Pitts said. “She has a great soccer IQ. She knows the game, reads the game and is able to coach the game. They’re getting a really well-rounded player.”
Walker will major in Physical Education and now faces the task of balancing school and Division I soccer.
“I told her it’s just the mental piece now,” Pitts said. “College soccer, especially at that level, is like a full time job. Being able to organize and being mentally prepared is the thing she’s going to have to work the most on.”
After inking her signature, Walker reflected on her time at Athens and how it played a large role in her getting to this point.
“I just had such good role models,” Walker said. “The whole way through I had great role models and great coaches. I’m so grateful for them, and I’ve definitely made some great memories here at Athens.”
