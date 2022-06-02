ENDICOTT — The Lightning flashed and the thunder rolled.
Thus endeth the meet.
For a night, anyway.
About a minute after Waverly’s Micah Chandler dropped a 58.21-second run in the 400-meter hurdles the meet came to an abrupt end. Of the runners who have competed in the event only Vestal’s Tim Smith had a better time with a 58.13. While the meet is all jumbled up with Division I and Division II runners competing side by side, the berths in the New York State Championships will be doled out by division. Vestal is Division I. Waverly is Division II.
That means that if Chandler’s time holds up — and he WAS in the fastest heat by seed time — he will have punched his ticket to the New York State Championships. Unfortunately, we now have to wait until the meet resumes at 5 p.m. today to find out if it does hold up.
Only three events including local athletes — the 200-meter dash, the 800-meter run and the girls 400-meter hurdles — have gone final.
Tioga’s Julia Walsh placed fourth overall and third in Division II in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:10.97
In the boys 800-meter run, Spencer-Van Etten’s Tyler Doster got spiked on the first turn and finished 21st.
A trio of local runner ladies competed in the 200 dash but S-VE’s Demi Mouillesseaux, Waverly’s Allison Barrett and Tioga’s Elyse Haney didn’t place in the event.
For the guys, Tioga’s Valentino Rossi ran his fastest 200 dash ever, — clocking in at 23.69 — and finished ninth, missing a top eight finish by just 0.04.
Some other events had semis Wednesday night with finals scheduled for tonight.
Tioga’s Mariah Nichols qualified for the final in the 100 hurdles, running the distance in 17.00. Her time is the third best in Division II.
S-VE’s Karson Kenville qualified for the finals in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.80. His time was the sixth best in Division II.
Waverly’s Kayleb Bechy ran an 11.32 in the semis of the 100-meter dash and will compete in the final today. Johnson City’s Dayzin Legare, one of the fastest in the state, is the only runner to have a faster qualifying time than Bechy. Tioga’s Ousmane Duncanson failed to qualify for the final.
In the girls 100, Tioga’s Haney and Waverly’s Allison Barrett did not qualify for today’s finals.
The meet will resume with the third heat of the boys’ 400 hurdles and a few other changes in the meet schedule. Next up will be the 4x100 trials, which were scheduled for Wednesday night.
Then they’ll run the 3,000- and 3,200-meter runs and then start the regular “day two” events with the 100-meter finals.
