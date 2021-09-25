NEWARK VALLEY — It took Waverly’s girls soccer team a little time to adjust to the slower pace of playing on grass, but once they started to connect, it was lights out for the Cardinals.
Waverly took a 2-0 lead to the locker room at halftime and led 3-0 before Newark Valley got on the board. The end result was a 3-1 Wolverines win.
The teams are scheduled to tangle once again on Monday at Waverly at 7 p.m.
“It took us some time to get used to playing on grass,” said Waverly coach Tara Hogan. “We definitely needed to put more of an effort into putting the ball down at our feet and playing on the ground.”
With 19 minutes to go in the first half of a scoreless game, Addison Westbrook sent a great pass to Allison Campbell, who got the goal.
Waverly’s second tally was by Addison Westbrook, who took a pass from Lea VanAllen just outside the 18 and buried the ball in the back of the net with a minute remaining in the half.
With 25 minutes remaining in the game, Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook was taken down in the box. VanAllen took the resulting penalty kick and put it away for Waverly’s final tally.
Newark Valley avoided the shutout when Isabella Sheil scored at the 20-minute mark of the second half.
Although Newark Valley took five corner kicks to Waverly’s three, the host Wolverines took 11 shots to just six for the Cardinals.
Waverly keeper Lea Cole had six saves.
“We are ending the week of three games on a high note,” said Hogan “We have three more games next week. We meet NV again on Monday. I’m looking forward to seeing how we do after a few days rest and being on our own turf.”
Odessa-Montour 5, Tioga 1
ODESSA — Odessa-Montour took advantage of a short-handed Lady Tigers soccer team, and rolled to a 5-1 victory on Friday.
Odessa-Montour scored two goals in the first half and added on three more in the second.
Tioga’s lone goal was scored by senior Rachel Feeko.
“Knowing we are severely hampered by injuries for the rest of the season, the remaining girls have really picked up their play in the last two games,” Tioga coach Jim Walsh said. “Unfortunately, with no subs available, the second half is usually where we start to wear down and the opponent seizes on that fatigue. Odessa did just that, scoring three quick goals to put the game out of reach.”
Tioga will face Odessa-Montour again on Monday at 5 p.m., this time at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.