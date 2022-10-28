ATHENS — When the Athens Lady Wildcats volleyball team dropped to 5-8 on Oct. 17, their playoff hopes looked bleak.
“We were all kind of down a little bit, but we were pretty determined to win the last three games,” senior Athens standout Audrey Clare said. “We had a lot of injuries that got us down, but we worked really hard to get back to where we were at the beginning of the season.”
They were coming off three-straight losses, including two consecutive sweeps with only three games left on the schedule.
They couldn’t afford to falter at any point.
“I’ve been trying to tell them all season that this is not life and death,” Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson said. “I said, volleyball is just this much of your life... It’s not life or death."
From that point forward, it was win or bust — but Athens would take it one step at a time and in their first must-win game, came up with a sweep in Troy that reinvigorated their squad.
“I think we just all realized we wanted to move forward,” Clare said. “We all love each other, so we wanted that for each other. Not just ourselves. Working for that goal was something that we all could get in on.”
They would focus on a new approach, and instead of looking at the stat book and who was producing, they only cared about one stat, the only one that matters — wins.
“It helped to not think of who's getting kills or who’s getting whatever," Clare said. "But to work towards just winning for points instead of for stats.”
The Lady Wildcats had shown flashes of what they could be throughout the season — but the inconsistent nature of their play hampered them throughout.
As they started to lean into unity and teamwork — consistency would follow.
In their next game, the Lady Wildcats would once again dominate their opponent.
They took down Towanda 3-1, setting up what would be the biggest game of the entire 2022 season.
The only thing standing in their way was the Wellsboro Lady Hornets — who in their last matchup had topped them by a score of 3-1 and has had their number over the past few years.
But with everything on the line for their team, they would show a champion's mindset.
“We’ve never won in Wellsboro, but it was a really big deal to be able to get up there with the spirit and the skill,” Clare said. “To be able to match both their skill and energy when we were out there.”
In Wellsboro, picking up the win was far from easy.
The match would go back and forth, and with both teams battling until the bitter end — it would come down to a season-determining fifth set.
In a situation where the Lady Wildcats may have folded earlier in the year, the battle scars of their season made them tougher.
That showed in spades as they took down their opponent in a 15-10 victory to move on to the District IV playoffs.
“It showed they have a huge backbone,” Hanson said of their five-set win over Wellsboro. “Before that fifth set started, I was just talking about leaving it all out there and making sure that we’re playing to have a good time. It doesn’t matter. I just said 'don't play not to lose'. Don’t play safe … But they went out there and made crazy digs and things like that, and the volleyball gods were shining down on us."
Clare was quick to credit the all-around skills of the group they have and how they gelled together as a team to make their run.
“We all have strong individual skills,” Clare said. “Jenny (Ryan) is a crazy setter, Ella (Coyle) and Cassie (Friend) have amazing consistent serves and digs. But we all use each other's abilities as a whole to our advantage.”
This confidence in each other has been pivotal in their success, with their mantra this season bleeding onto the court — for each other.
“We’re doing it for the Athens Lady Wildcats, not just for ourselves,” Clare said.
Though making the playoffs was important to the Lady Wildcats — it was more important to get back to playing volleyball the right way.
They also had the added incentive to make the push knowing that if they made it, they would be playing on their home floor.
Now Athens will take the floor at on Saturday and look to try and make a run and attempt to capture a District IV Class AA title.
“It’s such a big deal. Home court advantage is a real thing,” Clare said. “It’s a huge deal to be able to play where we are comfortable and play where we are used to. It’s just really exciting to be able to have it here.”
There are few hotter teams coming into the tournament, and they will have the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd as they continue their Cinderella run.
“We expect to have a lot of big kills and be very loud,” Clare said. "Everybody’s so excited to be able to play and cheer on the team and everything like that, but we’re going to be better than ever.”
Their opponent is yet to be determined — with seeding for the tournament set to be released this afternoon.
