WAVERLY — The Waverly baseball team was able to stave off a comeback effort from Spencer-Van Etten/Candor to hold on for a 5-3 win on Monday afternoon.

Waverly’s Thomas Hand led off the bottom of the first inning with a single — and after stealing second and moving to third on a groundout — came into score when Bryce Bailey reached on an error.

Bailey then scored on an RBI double by Ty Beeman to put Waverly ahead 2-0.

Brennan Traub hit an RBI single two batters later to score Beeman and give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead after one inning.

Beeman extended Waverly’s lead to four runs with a leadoff homer in the third inning, and Jay Pipher hit an RBI single in the fourth.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, SVEC got on the board when Nick Thomas scored on a wild pitch.

Cody Sayre hit an RBI single and Seth McBride scored on a wild pitch to make the score 5-3, but a groundout ended the threat — and the game.

Beeman led Waverly with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.

Traub and Pipher both had one hit and one RBI.

Nate DeLill, Isaiah Bretz and Hand each had one hit for the Wolverines.

Thomas and Sayre accounted for SVEC’s two hits in the game.

Earning the win on the mound for Waverly was Cameron Hollywood, who allowed no hits, no runs and struck out nine batters while walking five in six innings of work.

Waverly and SVEC will face off again tomorrow at 4:30 p.m., with the Eagles hosting.

TAE 6, Tioga 1

ELMIRA HEIGHTS — The Tioga baseball team fell 6-1 to Thomas A. Edison on Monday afternoon.

After three scoreless innings, TAE put up two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Spartans added four more runs in the fifth inning.

Tioga got on the board with one out in the top of the sixth innings.

Shea Bailey singled and came around to score on a Cobe Whitmore double to make the score 6-1, which would ultimately be the final score.

Bailey and Whitmore’s hits in the sixth inning would be the only two on the day for the Tigers, who struck out a total of 15 times.

Bailey was also the starting pitcher for Tioga. He allowed two hits and six runs — only one of which was earned — while walking three and striking out five in the loss.

Casey Staughton allowed one hit and struck out four in 1 1/3 inning of relief for Tioga.

The Tigers will look to rebound tomorrow at home against TAE, with first pitch slated for 5 p.m.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments