Waverly baseball holds off SVEC Sports Staff Apr 12, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAVERLY — The Waverly baseball team was able to stave off a comeback effort from Spencer-Van Etten/Candor to hold on for a 5-3 win on Monday afternoon.Waverly’s Thomas Hand led off the bottom of the first inning with a single — and after stealing second and moving to third on a groundout — came into score when Bryce Bailey reached on an error.Bailey then scored on an RBI double by Ty Beeman to put Waverly ahead 2-0. Brennan Traub hit an RBI single two batters later to score Beeman and give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead after one inning.Beeman extended Waverly’s lead to four runs with a leadoff homer in the third inning, and Jay Pipher hit an RBI single in the fourth.With two outs in the top of the seventh, SVEC got on the board when Nick Thomas scored on a wild pitch.Cody Sayre hit an RBI single and Seth McBride scored on a wild pitch to make the score 5-3, but a groundout ended the threat — and the game.Beeman led Waverly with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.Traub and Pipher both had one hit and one RBI.Nate DeLill, Isaiah Bretz and Hand each had one hit for the Wolverines.Thomas and Sayre accounted for SVEC’s two hits in the game.Earning the win on the mound for Waverly was Cameron Hollywood, who allowed no hits, no runs and struck out nine batters while walking five in six innings of work. Waverly and SVEC will face off again tomorrow at 4:30 p.m., with the Eagles hosting.TAE 6, Tioga 1ELMIRA HEIGHTS — The Tioga baseball team fell 6-1 to Thomas A. Edison on Monday afternoon.After three scoreless innings, TAE put up two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.The Spartans added four more runs in the fifth inning.Tioga got on the board with one out in the top of the sixth innings.Shea Bailey singled and came around to score on a Cobe Whitmore double to make the score 6-1, which would ultimately be the final score.Bailey and Whitmore’s hits in the sixth inning would be the only two on the day for the Tigers, who struck out a total of 15 times.Bailey was also the starting pitcher for Tioga. He allowed two hits and six runs — only one of which was earned — while walking three and striking out five in the loss.Casey Staughton allowed one hit and struck out four in 1 1/3 inning of relief for Tioga.The Tigers will look to rebound tomorrow at home against TAE, with first pitch slated for 5 p.m. Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Sayre police seize over $187K of illegal THC products Two jailed after mailing $50K worth of THC vapes to Sayre Wildcat Store, Closet growing to help students Police blotter Owners of Tanner's Bar and Grill crowned Business Members of the Year Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 2 BEDROOM 1 bath, 417 South Main St., Athens, $1000/mo. Top Jobs EMTA3X6Display Ad CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.