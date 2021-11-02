Athens lands five on NTL All-Star squads

Northern Tier League champion Troy picked up five first-team All-Star nods, led by Player of the Year and All-State player Emmi Ward.
Athens’ Hannah Walker was named the NTL’s Offensive Player of the Year and four other Wildcats made the league’s All-Star squad in balloting by league coaches; and Towanda’s Porschia Bennett was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Walker, a first-team selection as a midfielder, finished with 18 goals and 16 assists. Ward and Bennett played defense.
Trojans on the first team were forward Addison Parker, who had 25 goals and six assists; midfielders Caelyn Pine with 10 goals and five assists and Camille McRoberts (nine goals and four assists); and defender Grace Sherman.
Joining Walker as a first-team All-Star from Athens are Ally Thoman. who had nine goals and six assists at forward; midfielder Addison Wheeler with seven goals and five assists; and defender Caydence Macik.
With the exception of Bennett, the remainder of the first team comes from Wyalusing. They are forwards Olivia Haley, with 23 goals and 11 assists; forwatrd Olivia Spencr, with 12 goals and six assists; midfielder Layla Botts, who had 23 goals and 15 assists; and goalie Pearl O’Connor.
Northeast Bradford dominated the second team All-Stars with five picks. NEB’s second-team All-Stars are forwards Kayleigh Thoman (seven goals, four assists) and Melanie Shumway (nine goals, four assists); midfielder Kerra Thoman (six goals, four assists); and defenders Mykayla Post and Maggie Neuber.
Williamson had four players on the second team. They are forwards Ruby Sherman (four goals, seven assists) and Chelsea Hungerford (three goals, eight assists)midfielder Jade Caldwell with five goals and three assists; and defender Maddy Millard.
Athens’ lone second-team selection was defender Taegan Williams. Also named to the second team are Towanda midfielder Anna Dunn, who had five goals; Troy midfielder Annaliese Getola who had two goals and three assists; Wyalusing defender Marissa Johnson; Mansfield midfielder Madalyn Morgan; and Wellsboro goalie Lolly Abadi.
