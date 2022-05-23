OWEGO — Fifth seeded Waverly hung tough with Owego for five solid innings. Then the Indians pushed three runs across the plate in the bottom of the sixth on the way to a 5-1 win in the Section IV Class B playoffs that will end Waverly’s softball season at 9-9.
The game was tightly played with Owego up just 2-1 after the top of the sixth.
Waverly got the first two outs in the sixth. Taylor Dalton got the rally going with a simple base hit. Jordan Greeno followed with a base knock. Dalton raced to third and Greeno went to second on the throw. Waverly still had the chance to get out of the inning, but it wasn’t to be as Lauren Gilbert laced a two-run single and raced to third on an error. With Chelsea Rollison on as a courtesy runner for Glbert, Sarah Terry singled to short to bring home the final run.
Waverly had the bases juiced in the first two innings but came up empty on the scoreboard.
In the first, a game-opening walk to Michaela Lauper and a sacrifice bunt by Peyton Shaw left a runner on second with one gone. Bella Romano walked and Aubrey Ennis singled, but she hit it so hard that Lauper had no chance to score. Gilbert buckled down and fanned the next two batters to keep Waverly off the scoreboard.
Waverly wasn’t as fortunate in the bottom of the inning. Dalton opened with a walk and took second without a throw. Two outs succeeded in moving Dalton to third and she scored on a passed ball.
In the top of the second, Brinn Cooney reached on a one-out error and went to second when Lourden Benjamin was hit by a pitch. A walk to Lauper loaded the bases but Gilbert came up big again, inducing a pop fly and getting out of the inning with a strikeout.
“We had baserunners on but just couldn’t finish it and gt those kids home,” said Waverly Head Coach Kayla Witman. “My outlook was that we were using deep pitch counts to get those kids on and that was a good outlook for the rest of the game. We were confident seeing that we had those baserunners on.”
Owego made it 2-0 in the fourth. Carly Kirtland reached on a dropped third strike and went to second on an error. She took third on a sacrifice bunt by Natalie Donovan and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dalton.
Waverly finally got on the board in the fifth. The inning started with Shaw getting plunked. She went to second on a ground out by Romano and scored on an RBI single by Olivia Robinson.
That set up Owego’s late burst.
“We needed to hit the gaps. We were hitting the ball, but we were hitting it right to them and that doesn’t help,” said Witman.
Lea VanAllen also had a hit for Waverly.
Lauper was on her game in the circle for the Wolverines. She allowed just two earned runs on seven hits and five walks in six innings.
Terry and Alex Aubel had two singles each for Owego.
Gilbert allowed three hits and four walks for Owego with 10 strikeouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.