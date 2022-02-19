VESTAL — The Tioga and Waverly Bowling teams both put on solid performances at Section IV Championships on Friday, as Tioga placed second in Class D and Waverly took third in Class C.
Both teams had already earned a spot in next weekend’s State Qualifiers.
Tioga bowled a 974 in its first game, a 1,002 in the second game and an 899 in the third game for a total score of 2,875.
Dylan Slater led the way for Tioga with games of 242, 205 and 220 for a series total of 667.
Next for Tioga was Frank Chapman with a 592 and Brad Webb with a 572.
Gage Cain bowled a 566, and Nick Slater and Rocci Fariello paired up to bowl a 331 for Tioga, which as a team finished only behind Hancock’s total of 3,191.
“I couldn’t be prouder. They put everything into it and came out shining like a star. I’m very proud of them,” Tioga coach Cathy Pond said. “They worked together as a team, just like I’ve coached them to do. They worked very hard, they encouraged each other, and did everything I taught them to do, so I’m very proud of them.”
The bowling team has joined other Tioga teams in finding a lot of success in the 2021-22 school year after the football and wrestling squads both won state titles.
“It is awesome. It’s nice to see that come all the way full circle,” said Pond, who noted both of Tioga’s basketball teams are also set to play in the postseason. “It’s great to be a part of that circle of all of us being successful.”
Waverly’s team bowled a 1,043 in its first game to take an early lead against the field, but an 888 in the second game knocked them back into second behind eventual winner Sidney.
“The second game got us,” Waverly coach Derek Bowman said. “We missed a lot of singles and got splits. Getting one or two pins instead of trying to pick up the split really crushed us.”
The Wolverines scored a 955 in their final game for a total pinfall of 2,886, just five pins behind second-place winner Susquehanna Valley.
“I like the way we bounced back in game three,” Bowman said. “We came up short, but it’s a good lead going into State Qualifiers.”
Zach Vanderpool bowled games of 266, 256 and 276 to lead Waverly with a total score of 798.
His total score and his third game score of 276 were both the highest in the Class C competition.
Dominick Wood bowled a 573 for Waverly, and Trenton Sindoni had a 495.
Ashton Pritchard added a 490, and Derek Johnson and Tristan Campbell combined for a 526.
Both boys teams will compete in the New York State Qualifiers next weekend at Valley Bowling Center in Waverly.
The girls squads will have their chance to move on to the State Qualifiers today at the girls Section IV Championships back in Vestal.
