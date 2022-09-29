Undefeated Trojans travel to take on winless Wellsboro Hornets The Times Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WELLSBORO — The winless Wellsboro Hornets are set to host the undefeated Troy Trojans tonight for an NTL Large School division matchup.Troy has used their potent run game to start their season 5-0, and is currently averaging 315 yards per game on the ground and amassing a total of 1,575 yards and 17 touchdowns already this season.Though they haven't needed to lean on their passing game, the Trojans also has 125 yards through the air on 14 completions and has scored three touchdowns. Troy's passing game is paced by Evan Woodward, who has five completions for 64 yards and two touchdowns.They are paced by Clayton Smith, who has taken the lion's share of carries this season for the Trojans and has racked up 775 yards on only 70 touches with 12 touchdowns.The Trojans have also gotten over 200 yards on the ground from both Charles Oldroyd and Evan Woodward.The matchup bodes well for the Trojans, as they face the Wellsboro Hornets — who have been gashed on the ground this season for nearly 1,000 yards.They also have allowed over 20 points in every game this season and their defense is allowing an average of 30 points per contest.Troy has topped 30 points in all but two games this season going over that mark in their past three games.On the other side of the ball, the Troy defense has been lights out through five games and has allowed 14 points or less in every game this season. Wellsboro will have a tough time against the physical group, as the Hornets have averaged just 11 points per contest this season.They also have turned the ball over 10 times, while Troy has forced 12 turnovers this season.Wellsboro may also have to deal with the Trojan's defense without their starting quarterback Conner Adams, who left their contest last week in the third quarter with an injury.Adams was their second-leading rusher and passer and racked up 548 yards passing with five touchdowns and 135 rushing with four touchdowns.They will look to lean on their top back Ryder Bowen who has amassed 139 yards on the ground.If Adams doesn't start, Will Gastrock will get the nod at quarterback and during his limited action in 2022 has compiled 73 yards through the air.The two teams share two common opponents so far this season in Athens and Montoursville.Wellsboro lost both contests, falling to Montoursville 21-14 and Athens 23-13.Troy inversely won both of those matchups, beating Montoursville 28-7 and Athens 32-7.The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Wellsboro. 