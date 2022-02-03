N.Y. monitoring moose population

My first sighting of a moose was a fairly underwhelming affair. Paula and I were driving in the Northern Ontario darkness, headed for Cochrane, Ontario, to board a train bound for the James Bay outposts of Moosonee and Moose Factory Island, when we encountered a road-killed cow. Still, it was impressive, even as a carcass.
There have been countless others since then, mostly alive, although we both have taken bull moose by rifle in Newfoundland. We’ve encountered them while canoe tripping and camping deep in the northern Minnesota and Canadian wilderness. Called many into the camera. Had some near misses while driving in Maine and remote portions of Canada.
But despite a slowly growing population in northern New York, we’ve never seen an Empire State moose. It’s somewhat incredible, given our 16 years in the Adirondacks where they roam, a big needle in a bigger haystack. I’ve cut their tracks while hunting up there, and we even had one a few hundred yards from our house, seen only by our neighbors and not us.
They are, in our minds, a fascinating creature, seemingly a collection of spare parts with their massive bodies, long legs, and an overbite that tops even mine. The bulls are sometimes massive, and during the rut there is perhaps nothing more impressive than a grunting bull storming into camera or rifle range, his heavy antlers swaying, his dark brown coat shining.
It’s a sight that may one day become more common in northern New York, where their numbers – and health – are being tracked by Department of Environmental Conservation biologists. This winter, 14 moose were fitted with GPS collars as part of a multi-year project designed to do just that. DEC partnered with researchers at the New York Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit and the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF), and Native Range Capture Services to handle the task safely and efficiently.
Moose began their slow rebound in New York state back in the 1980s, migrating in primarily from neighboring Vermont, where a limited moose hunt takes place through a lottery draw for the coveted tags.
But the state’s moose population hasn’t taken off as expected, and it’s simply not easy being a moose. Impacts from winter ticks and parasites like brainworm and giant liver fluke can have lethal consequences. Every year a couple are struck by vehicles, including trains. Biologists say winter tick infestations are particularly troublesome for calves, so the study has a strong focus on calf survival and dispersal.
The research is funded by a Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration grant through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Those funds are collected through federal excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment and then apportioned to states for wildlife conservation. Essentially, sportsmen and women are funding this worthwhile effort, as we always do when it comes to conservation.
The project also includes sampling white-tailed deer pellets and water sources to detect and better understand the prevalence and distribution of brainworm and giant liver fluke across the landscape. Larvae from these parasites are found in deer scat, where they are picked up by snails and then incidentally consumed by moose as they forage on plants. Biologists also used trail cameras last fall to determine range overlap between deer and moose and monitor hair loss on moose infested with winter ticks.
With a little luck, New York’s moose numbers may someday surge to the point where the unique creatures serve as an economic engine in the North Country, drawing scores of moose watchers to the region and perhaps leading to a limited, lottery-type hunt.
I’d settle at this point for seeing one – just one – in New York.
Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com
