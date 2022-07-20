ATHENS — Over 80 student-athletes gathered at Alumni Stadium for the Big Uglies Trench Clinic on Tuesday to receive coaching from former Division I and NFL players.
The TCU offensive line of the early 200s, known as the Big Uglies, blocked in front of future Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson during his time with the Horned Frogs.
Three of the Big Uglies — Mike Keathley, Victor Payne and David Bobo — were present at the clinic on Friday.
Keathley, who played three seasons in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers, said it was the best clinic at Athens yet.
“Between the LT camps and the Big Uglies camps, this is our seventh camp,” he said. “This is the best camp we’ve had and the best kids we’ve had. To say that’s not exciting, I would be lying to you.”
The clinic gave offensive linemen the chance to get some reps and coaching that focused solely on their position as football season draws near.
“It’s been an absolutely great day,” Athens football coach Jack Young said. “It’s a position-specific camp, so these guys are getting their brains and their skills fully loaded. There’s not a better place to be if you’re an offensive lineman.”
Additionally, the camp gave players the opportunity to receive instruction from coaches who previously played at the highest level of the sport, something they might not otherwise get.
“The approach that I’ve learned to take is to teach them what I know and the little tricks that I know,” Keathley said. “There’s a lot of little nuances they don’t know at this level, a lot of little tricks.”
Even with all the nuances, Keathley makes sure to focus on the basic skills at the heart of offensive line play that create successful players.
“Basics is what it is. Things like, balance, where your feet start, foot and hand placement,” he said. “It’s basic stuff but it’s not taught to them a lot, they don’t do things like that a lot. I try to bring things that are not just next-level football, but football in general, how it’s supposed to be played.”
Additionally, learning from former Division I and NFL athletes carries its own weight.
“They know what the NFL is, they know what a Division I football player is, they know who LaDainian Tomlinson is. He’s a Hall-of-Famer and these guys had something to do with him,” Young said, adding that sometimes simply hearing another voice can also go a long way.
“It’s just so helpful to hear it from other people, hear it from people who have coached and played at every level possible. If you come and watch a little bit, you see these players getting after it, and they’re getting coached every rep.”
Keathley knows better than most that those reps — especially those taken in the offseason —go a long way toward becoming a great player.
“These reps are the most important. That’s what I try to stress to the players at these camps,” he said. “Because what happens is they get out to these camps and it gets hot, and they try to go through these drills and just go through the motions. I make them do it over again until they get it right, because this is how you get better in June and July, repping things. So once you get into two-a-days and into the season, things come naturally and you don’t have to think about it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.