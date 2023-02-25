Three Wolverines still alive for medals at states

ALBANY — Five Waverly Wolverines made the trip to Albany to compete in the 2023 NYSPHSAA wrestling championships. Two wrestlers ended their season out of medal contention. But, three return to day two with medal possibilities.
Connor Stotler brawled his way to a 4-1 first round victory over Iriquois’s Alex Schiffhauer. Stotler then fell to Eagle Academy’s Devon Bogie in the second round.
In the first round of 152-pound wrestlebacks, Stotler pinned Liam Rogers to stay alive and to earn career win number 100.
Last period heroics kept Stotler alive in the next round. Stotler had used all of his injury time and trailed 8-6 late in the third period. However, toughness and an old school Petersen for five points gave him the comeback victory.
Waverly head coach Devan Witman was impressed with his senior’s performance.
“That last one was a gritty win. You could see that he’s hurt, he’s injured. You could see that the mission is there, get that state medal.”
At 160 pounds, Seaford’s Aidan Lukas stayed away from Waverly senior Braeden Hills’ hips and rode away to a third period fall. Braeden’s season ended with a loss in the first round of the consolations.
Waverly eighth grader Matthias Welles was upset in the second round by Oxford-Greene’s Hunter Page. Welles had beaten Page at the Section IV tournament and dominated the first five and a half minutes of the bout. Up 6-2, Welles got headlocked and gave up five points with 20 seconds left. Page held onto the headlock as time dwindled.
Witman empathized with his wrestler, but put him back on track.
“That was definitely heartbreaking. We told him you’re allowed to be mad for about ten minutes. Then we have to get back after it. That was your first loss, not your second.”
Welles rebounded with a solid 7-2 decision in his first, and only, 189-pound consolation bout of the day.
In the 285-pound bracket, Waverly freshman Troy Beeman wrestled a savvy opening bout to earn a 5-2 victory over Luke Herendeen. The win earned him a second round bout with teammate Kam Hills. Hills pinned Beeman, sending him to the consolations. Beeman lost to Will Rao in his first consolation bout to end his tournament run.
Heavyweight Kam Hills opened his tournament with the fall over teammate Troy Beeman in the second round. Kam then lost to Connor Bushey in the quarterfinals.
Stotler, Welles and Kam Hills are all alive in the wrestlebacks and will compete again this morning in the blood round. One win ensures them a medal, a loss will end their season.
