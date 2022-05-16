OVID — Tioga decided to get some new competition and see how Section V does things.
The Lady Tigers liked what they saw, winning the South Seneca Invite with 93.5 points. It was close meet as second-place South Seneca had 87 points, third-place Dundee-Bradford had 86 points and fourth-place Marcus Whitman finished with 85 points.
Tioga’s guys had a harder time of it, finishing with 54 points for sixth. Marcus Whitman dominated the meet, amassing 125 points. Dundee-Bradford was a distant second with 88 points with Hammondsport third with 74 points, North Rose-Wolcott fourth with 72 points and Mynderse Academy rounding out the top five with 57 points.
Girls
Elyse Haney took third for Tioga in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.91 seconds and Ava Smolinski added a sixth-place run in 14.91.
Lily Mesler took fifth in the 200 with a time of 31.09 and was fourth in the 400, running a 1:09.17.
In the 800, Erica Bradley was third with a time of 2:47.31 and Lexy Ward took sixth in 3:05.54.
Tioga got its first win of the meet in the 100 hurdles Mariah Nichols clocked in at 17.01. Emily Burrowes was fifth in the event with a 20.24.
The Lady Tigers went 1-2 in the 400 hurdles when Julia Walsh ran a winning 1:13.50 and Nichols finished in 1:13.83.
Tioga was second the 4x100 relay, as the team of Nichols, Haney, Smolinski and Walsh ran a 54.95.
Turning to the field, Emma Jaye tied for sixth in the high jump with a height of 4 feet even.
Walsh picked up her second win of the day by clearing the bar at 8-0 in the pole vault.
Nichols scored again in the triple jump, taking third with a best of 33-2.
In addition, Alex Creller placed eighth in the discus, cleating 68-10.
Boys
Tioga scored in the sprints when Ousmane Duncanson was fourth in the 100 in 12.22, right ahead of fifth-place teammate Chris Walsh in 12.57.
Matt Watson was fourth in the 200 in 24.85 and Tom Hurd took fifth in the 400 with a 50.29.
Tioga also scored in the hurdles when Ryan Chamberlain finished sixth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 32.28 and fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:12.44.
The shorter relays were also a strong suit for the Tigers. Tioga’s 4x100 relay squad of Walsh, Valentino Rossi, Watson and Duncanson got he win with a time of 46.03. In addition, the Tigers’ 4x400 relay team of Andrew Earley, William Slater, Isaiah Fore and Hurd placed fifth in 4:06.77.
Adding a win to Tioga’s coffers was Gavin Albrecht, who won the pole vault with a height of 12-0.
Rossi was third in the triple jump and Watson was sixth in the event with respective distances of 40-0 1/2 and 37-4 3/4.
Tioga will participate in the IAC Track and Field Championships on Thursday and Friday in Trumansburg. The event will begin at 4:45 each day.
