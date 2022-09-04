WAVERLY — Though the Waverly offense is known as being a high-octane unit, it was the Wolverine defense, led by Ty Beeman, that propelled them to a season-opening 31-13 victory over Chester on Saturday.
“I thought the defense played outstanding tonight,” Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller said. “Our offense didn’t help us out with field position early on in the game, and I just think there was some really solid individual performances at that time being played and they had a great game.”
The Waverly offense would cough up the ball with three first-half turnovers, and four times total throughout the game, which set up Chester with advantageous field position numerous times.
But the defense would continuously come up big and was led by an incredible day from senior Beeman, who turned in a 13 tackle and two sack performance in the win.
“I thought Ty Beeman played a great game tonight,” Miller said. “He had some big, big hits and set the tempo on defense and I think offensively we made some mistakes, some penalties that kept us off schedule.”
Beeman's hits could be heard throughout the packed Waverly stadium and his name was called on nearly every tackle as the senior made his mark in his final home-opener in a Wolverine jersey.
“I was just seeing through the line well,” Beeman said. “We’ve been working on it all week, and our coaches did a phenomenal job bringing us in and watching films and studying. We watched countless hours of film so we knew all the formations and it helped.”
The Wolverines would come up empty in their first two trips into the red zone, turning the ball over on a fumble and an interception, but Beeman would flip the momentum at the end of the first.
He would demolish a Chester runner, force a fumble, and set his team up deep in enemy territory with another chance to get on the board.
“That was a big play,” Miller said. “It got our momentum back after we kind of lost it.”
This time, the Wolverines would capitalize.
Junior QB Joey Tomasso would find Isaiah Bretz in the flat and, after making a few tacklers miss in the open field, he would dive across the goal line as time expired in the first to break the draw and give his team a 7-0 lead.
A few possessions later, Tomasso would strike again and throw an absolute dime to Jay Pipher in the front corner of the end zone for a six-yard touchdown and Waverly would extend their lead to 14-0, a lead they would take into the halftime break.
After a slow start in the second half, the defense for Waverly would continue to bail their offense out and keep Chester scoreless before they struck once again.
“I think our first possession in the half was horrible,” Miller said. “And we want to try and win the middle eight and we did in the last two minutes of the first half. We stopped them from scoring and that was good, and we did a good job of coming back out after that really bad possession and then starting to establish the run. Braeden Hills gave us a little spark and our line did a great job up front.”
With just a few ticks left on the clock in the third, Braeden Hills rumbled through would-be tacklers and scored on a nine-yard run to give Waverly a commanding 21-0 lead with just two seconds left in third.
But Chester would finally show some life in the waning moments of the third, and after Waverly elected to kick a short dribbler on the ensuing kickoff, Chester's Akil Williams would return it 85 yards for a touchdown.
After a fumbled snap on the extra point, they would close the gap to 21-6 heading into the fourth.
Waverly would respond almost immediately after.
In their first drive in the fourth, and after Tomasso picked up a big gainer on the ground, Pipher would take a run 41 yards to the end zone and give the Wolverines breathing room with a 28-6 advantage.
Kicker Ryan Clark would put the final score on the board for the Wolverines with 2:15 left in the final quarter on a 29-yard field goal before the backups would enter the game.
Chester would get one final score — the visiting team's first on offense — on a fourth-down touchdown pass, but it was too little too late as Waverly held on and secured their first win of the 2022 season.
Though Waverly had their ups-and-downs on offense, their defense was spectacular in the win.
Waverly will look to have both units leaning on each other throughout the year and will be a big asset for the Wolverines moving forward.
“It’s phenomenal,” Beeman said of having a strong defense to complement their offense. “Joey (Tomasso) back there, knowing that we can throw the ball and having Gage (Tedesco) in the backfield with our line and knowing we can run as well, it's pretty lethal.”
Though the offense had its struggles, they still managed to carve out solid performances across the board.
Tomasso finished the night 9 of 20 with 111 yards, two touchdowns, 28 yards rushing, and three interceptions.
The receiving unit was led by Pipher who grabbed six passes for a touchdown and 77 yards while Bretz also added a touchdown on an 18-yard grab.
After a slow start on the ground, Waverly would get a strong night from Tedesco as he used eight carries to amass 72 yards.
Pipher would add 56 yards and a touchdown on three carries, Hills added 49 yards and a touchdown on five carries, Payton Fravel used one carry to gain 37 yards and Kaleb Bechy also had 28 yards on six carries.
All together, Waverly amassed 270 yards on the ground and 111 through the air in the victory.
“We just want to take it one game at a time,” Miller said. “I mean, that’s where we are at. We’re 1-0 and that’s where we want to be. We’ll focus on Owego, which is a rival for us, and there’s a lot of things we can improve on,”
The Wolverines (1-0) are set to travel to take on their rival Owego Free Academy on Friday at 7 p.m. for a non-league matchup.
