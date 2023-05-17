ATHENS — Athens softball was shutout at home by North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday, losing 4-0 in seven innings.
The game was scoreless heading into the fifth, until the Mounties broke off three runs in the top half of the inning to jump out to a 3-0 lead. They added another in the sixth en route to the 4-0 win on the road.
Mackenzi Tice pitched the entire game for Liberty, striking out twelve, while allowing just one hit.
Maddie Hiley recorded that hit, a single, good for Athens’ only hit in the loss.
Cowanesque Valley 16, Sayre 0
Cowanesque Valley 16, Sayre 2
WESTFIELD — Sayre softball fell to Cowanesque Valley twice on the road on Tuesday, losing 16-0 in four innings and 16-2 in five innings.
Game One
Cowanesque Valley scored six runs to begin the game, adding three more in the second and another six in the third to jump out to a 15-0 lead. One more run late made the final 16-0 as Cowanesque Valley held on for the shutout win.
For Sayre, Olivia Thompson recorded two hits, while Abbie McGaughey had a double. Meghan Flynn recorded the team’s only other hit in the loss.
Game Two
Cowanesque Valley led 10-1 through three innings, tacking on six more in the top of the fifth to bring the game to a close early.
Olivia Thompson led Sayre with two hits in the contest, while Abbie McGaughey added a double. Lindsey Northrup and Mikyah Brown also had hits in the loss. Brown and Makenna Garrison recorded an RBI apiece.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.