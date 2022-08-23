Wildcats win in Wellsboro By The Times Aug 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Sayre’s Ryne Osmond hits a shot during Monday’s NTL golf match in Wellsboro. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Athens’ Brady Darrow hits a shot out of the bunker during Monday’s NTL golf match at Wellsboro. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WELLSBORO – The Athens golf team took home their second-straight win on Monday at the Tyoga Country Club, shooting a team score of 365.In rainy and wet conditions, the Wildcats once again turned in a solid overall team performance, with three golfers shooting below 90.Junior Evan Cooper finished with the second-best overall score of 82 on the day. Cooper would make par on eight holes with one birdie on hole three while shooting an impressive 37 on the front nine before conditions worsened throughout the day,Also shooting in the 80s for the Wildcats in the win were Nick Jacob (88) and Dylan Saxon (89).Jacob recorded six pars and one birdie on hole 15, while Saxon also finished with six pars.Cameron Sullivan shot a 106 to round out the scoring for the Wildcats.Sayre finished in seventh place with only four golfers competing, led by senior Kegan Hayford who shot a 124.David Hall Jr. (137), Tanner Green (142), and Ryne Osmond (161) would also compete for Sayre during their day at the Tyoga Country Club. The match medalist was Andrew Green of the North Penn-Mansfield Tigers, who led his team to a fourth-place finish while shooting an 81 on the day, making seven pars and three birdies.Wyalusing (375) would claim second place and was paced by junior Kaeden Kusmierz (86), who took fifth overall while making par seven times.Senior Brody Fuhrey (89) would take eighth place, and Nick Salsman (91) finished right behind in ninth place.Wyalusing would also get solid performances from Trehnon Hugo (109), Matt Spencer (114), and Kenny Mapes (120) to aid them in their second consecutive second-place finish as a team.Towanda was led by junior Carson Glantz, who was the only Black Knight golfer to break 120, shooting a 114 on the day.Landon Clark (136), Jill Packard (135), Blaine McCarthy (144), and Ashlyn Fulmer (140) would round out the scoring for Towanda on the day.Wellsboro (379) finished third, NP-Mansfield (389) fourth, Cowanesque Valley (435) fifth, Towanda (525) sixth, and Sayre (564) in seventh place.The win moves Athens to 12-0 and firmly into first place in the NTL standings, with Wyalusing right behind with a 10-2.The entire NTL will be back in action on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m. when they travel to Towanda for the third league match of the 2022 season. 