After both teams went 8-0 in pool play, Tioga and Candor were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Tioga Tournament on Saturday
In Group One, Tioga defeated Union Springs, 25-19 and 25-12, then Chenango Valley, 25-14 and 25-22.
After Tioga beat Trumansburg, 25-13, in the first game, the Blue Raiders had Tioga on its heels in the second. But the Lady Tigers held on to win, 26-24.
Corning also challenged Tioga, but once again the Lady Tigers were victorious in both games — winning, 26-24 and 25-23 — to earn the top seed in the semi-finals.
It was a similar story for Candor in Group Two of pool play.
Oneonta was always within striking distance of Candor, but the Indians won both games, 25-22 and 25-21.
After cruising through both games against Dryden, Candor’s games against Lansing were more contested. The Indians won both, however, 25-22 and 25-21.
Candor won both games against Elmira to take the top seed on the other side of the bracket.
Tioga was matched up against Lansing in the semi-finals, where the Bobcats won, 25-21, to eliminate the Tigers.
Corning — who had narrowly lost to Tioga in pool play — had no problems taking care of business against Candor in the semi-finals with a 25-14 victory.
Corning went on to win the tournament with a 30-25 win over Lansing in the championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.