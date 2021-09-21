After both teams went 8-0 in pool play, Tioga and Candor were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Tioga Tournament on Saturday

In Group One, Tioga defeated Union Springs, 25-19 and 25-12, then Chenango Valley, 25-14 and 25-22.

After Tioga beat Trumansburg, 25-13, in the first game, the Blue Raiders had Tioga on its heels in the second. But the Lady Tigers held on to win, 26-24.

Corning also challenged Tioga, but once again the Lady Tigers were victorious in both games — winning, 26-24 and 25-23 — to earn the top seed in the semi-finals.

It was a similar story for Candor in Group Two of pool play.

Oneonta was always within striking distance of Candor, but the Indians won both games, 25-22 and 25-21.

After cruising through both games against Dryden, Candor’s games against Lansing were more contested. The Indians won both, however, 25-22 and 25-21.

Candor won both games against Elmira to take the top seed on the other side of the bracket.

Tioga was matched up against Lansing in the semi-finals, where the Bobcats won, 25-21, to eliminate the Tigers.

Corning — who had narrowly lost to Tioga in pool play — had no problems taking care of business against Candor in the semi-finals with a 25-14 victory.

Corning went on to win the tournament with a 30-25 win over Lansing in the championship game.

