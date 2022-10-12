WYALUSING — The Wyalusing cross country teams hosted Towanda, Northeast Bradford, and Sayre in a quad-meet on Tuesday, where the NEB teams wrapped up NTL Small School Championships.
Boys
Towanda would take the top spot on the day with a score of 33 and a well-balanced performance from their runners to go 3-0.
Towanda would get four top-10 finishers on the day, with junior Eric McGee finishing in third place with a time of 18:07.
Luke Tavani (18:08) finished directly behind his teammate in fourth place.
Nate Spencer (18:11) took sixth place, and John Tavini (18:33) finished in ninth.
Towanda’s Jacob Carr (18:44) finished just outside the top ten in 11th place to help Towanda to a win.
NEB grabbed second place and finished 2-1 on the day — enough to clinch the NTL Small School Championship for the Panthers.
Creed Dewing would take first overall during the meet and finished with the only sub-18 minute time of the day at 17:28.
NEB would have three more runners crack the top ten, with Dayton Russell (18:18) taking seventh place, Norman Strauss (18:30) taking eighth, and Aiden Kapr (18:43) finishing in 10th place.
Ryan Jones (19:01) took 12th and Aydin Finch (19:13) claimed 13th to help NEB clinch their NTL title.
Wyalusing would take third place on the day with a score of 55 and was propelled by another strong performance from Jeremy Clauser — who took second overall with a time of 18:06.
Also in the top five for the Rams was Trennan Tewksbury (18:09).
Other top performers for Wyalusing included Landen Kaufmann (19:25) who took 15th, Clayton Petlock (19:38) finishing in 16th, Brody Fuhrey (19:53) taking the 17th spot, and Jake Caplan (19:56) following right behind in 18th place.
Sayre finished in fourth place on the day with their top finisher being Sam Claypool who took 24th place with a time of 21:07.
Hunter Kimball (23:23) took 32nd and Mark Golden (25:39) finished in 34th for Sayre.
Girls
The NEB girls would take the top spot in Wyalusing with a score of 29 to go 3-0 and also claim the NTL Small School Championship.
NEB would dominate the day taking four of the top six spots and were once again led by sophomore standout Gracelyn Laudermilch who finished with a time of 20:31.
Finishing just six seconds later was her NEB teammate Anaiah Holesar, who would take the second spot with a time of 20:37.
Melanie Shumway (22:06) finished in fifth place, and Amelia Kapr (22:10) took sixth in the win for NEB.
NEB also got a 15th-place finish from Makenna Callear (25:15), a 16th-place finish from Isabella Kapr (26:29), and a 20th-place finish from Cora Franklin (28:29).
Finishing 2-1 during the meet were the Wyalusing Lady Rams, who scored 32 while placing five runners in the top ten.
Kayla Beebe would grab the top spot for Wyalusing, finishing in third place with a time of 21:26.
Megan King would follow right behind her teammate and finish with a time of 21:47 in fourth place.
Kassandra Klein (22:29) took seventh, Laina Beebe (22:32) took eighth, and Kira Allen (23:32) finished in 10th place.
Towanda took the third spot in the meet with a score of 65 to go 1-2 on the day.
Towanda’s top runner was Marissa Wise, who was the only Lady Black Knight to crack the top ten in ninth place with a time of 22:33.
Dixie Brown (24:57) finished in 12th place, Madison Nonnemacher (25:02) took 13th place, and Taylor Brennan (25:08) took 14th place to lead the Towanda girls.
Sayre would finish 0-3 with a score of 115, with only two runners competing.
Corey Ault (27:16) would be the top Sayre finisher in 19th place, and Deborah Shikanga (28:54) finished in 21st.
All four teams will be back in action on Saturday at Northeast Bradford for the NTL Coaches Invitational.
