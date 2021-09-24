WAVERLY — Host Waverly needed to finish in the top two in the meet-ending 400 free relay to post a win over Lansing Thursday night.
Lady Wolverines Sophia Desisti, Elizabeth Robinson, Nicole Bunke and Delaney Vascoe made sure of the team win by winning that relay with a season-best time of four minutes, 28.65 seconds as Waverly topped Lansing 99-86.
Vascoe was a four-time winner for Waverly with Willow Sharpsteen, Lourden Benjamin and Lira Kittle adding three wins each.
In addition to her relay win at the end of the meet, Vascoe teamed with Benjamin, Sharpsteen and Kittle to win the meet-opening 200 medley relay with a season-best time of 2:07.93. She also won the 500 free in personal-best 6:13.39 and the 100 back with a time of 1:23.66.
Benjamin added a win in the 200 free in 2:21.88 and teamed with Kittle, Sharpsteen and Desisti to win the 200 free relay with a season-best time of 1:53.67.
Sharpsteen’s other win came in the 200 IM, with a time of 2:41.41.
Waverly’s Josie VanDyke also posted a score of 170.25 to win diving
Waverly will host Whitney Point at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.