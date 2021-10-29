Athens and Sayre renew Rusty Rail rivalry

SAYRE — It comes around once a year but it always seems special.
The Rusty Rail Game has been in existence for about 20 years, but the rivalry that surrounds it has been there for well over 100 years.
Whenever Athens and Sayre get together, fans are in for a treat. Even with the threat of very bad weather, this year’s captains are pumped up for the fight.
“It means a lot to me,” said Athens captain Shayne Reid. “I get to play with my brothers in one last regular season game. It’s gonna be a great game. It’s against out rivals. I’m excited and ready to go.”
“It means everything. It’s everything it’s been built up to be. It’s Sayre against Athens — the Rusty Rail Game,” said Sayre’s Brayden Horton, who is hoping for more than just a win. “We both have seedings on the line. If we could bump up it would help us tremendously in playoffs and the same with them so we’re both going to be fighting and whoever the big dog is will come out on top.”
Sayre’s David Northrup agreed.
“It’s built up to what it’s supposed to be,” said the Sayre senior. “I think everyone on the team is pumped up for this kind of game. They’re like that every year. It’s probably when everybody’s most ambitious. Hopefully, the rain doesn’t hit us too had butI’m definitely excited for the game along with my teammates and I hope it’s a good one.”
For Athens’ Troy Jennings, the impact of the game goes beyond the Valley’s borders.
“It means a lot,” said Jennings. “I have a lot of family that’s been on both sides. It might not have been called the Rusty Rail but the game’s been around for a long time. It means a lot for a lot of people, not just those on the field but people in the area — even people out of the area who have moved away It’s a huge deal.”
Reid also noted the connection between past and present.
“It means a lot to people who come to the game to watch.” he said “They want to see the team they used to play for do well and cheer them on.”
Athens Coach Jack Young added his two cents on the fact that the game is about more than just a football game.
“This is a rivalry game,” said Young. “They’ve had a slew of talented players the last several years. The last 3-4 years have been battles. I didn’t expect anything different I guess, on paper, they’ve had a similar year (to ours). We both lost the last two games. It’s a football game then you throw in all of the extras — the arch rival; the tradition; the food drive — this is a little bit bigger than a football game. The bottom line is our team and their team have to go on the field no matter what the conditions are and battle it.”
For Sayre Coach Kevin Gorman, it’s about getting back on the right track.
“We need to go in the playoffs on the right foot,” Gorman stated. “These last two weeks have been tough for us. That’s the big thing is that we never know what team we’re going to get. I’d like to take the good step forward with this game and put a compete game together when we’re clicking.”
In the end, though, it’s about the guys on the field.
“I think, amongst the players (bragging rights) are a big part of it,” said Horton. “Every year, if one team is down, no matter what, that team is going to put up a fight against the better team. In the past, Athens has been the better team, but we’ve had worse teams that put up a better fight. The last few years it’s been a dog fight so we’re hoping for another good game but we’re hoping to come out on top.”
So, if we do get bad weather, what do the players think of that?
“The rain will hurt both teams,” said Northrup. “Both teams will have to fight really hard. Both teams will adapt nicely to it.”
If attitude in the face of adversity helps, Athens’ Jennings may have a leg up.
“I think it’s awesome. I love to play in mud bowls. I wish it would snow. I’m telling you it’s the best place to be. Smacking people; falling down; covered in mud. There’s nothing like it. Old school football.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.