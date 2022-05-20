TRUMANSBURG — The IAC Track and Field Championships concluded Thursday night in Trumansburg. The Spencer-Van Etten boys, and the Tioga girls both won small school titles. Waverly joined them in crowning several individual champions.
Small School
The Spencer-Van Etten boys took the small school boys’ title, and also added two individual champions and a runner-up finish.
Elliot Walter won the discus title with a throw of 133 feet, 3 inches.
Tyler Stahl won the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1 minute, 5.41 seconds.
Stahl teamed up with Josh Menter, Michael Conner and Tyler Doster for a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay.
Three Spencer-Van Etten girls earned a spot on the podium.
Belle Young finished fifth in the shot put, Demi Mouillesseaux was fourth in the 200 and Olivia Secondo took fourth in the 3000.
The Tioga girls won the small school girls’ title.
Julia Walsh continued her contributions on day two with a third place finish in the 400 meter hurdles.
Walsh also teamed with Elyse Haney, Ava Smolinski and Mariah Nichols for a runner-up finish in the 4x100 relay.
In addition to her role on the relay team, Nichols made major contributions to the team score by winning the triple jump title with a distance of 32-8 1/4, and finishing second in the 400 meter hurdles.
Tioga’s boys crowned three individual champions and finished in second place in the team standings.
Valentino Rossi took first in the triple jump with a jump of 39-3 3/4.
He teamed with Chris Walsh, Matt Watson and Ousmane Duncanson for the 4x100 title, and Tioga’s Gavin Albrecht cleared 10-7 to win the pole vault.
Also scoring points for the Tigers were Josh Snell in the discus, Matt Watson in the 200 and Thomas Hurd in the 3200.
Large School
Waverly’s girls entered the final day in second place but made a strong team effort to move up.
Mackenzie LaForest placed fourth in the shot put.
Allison Barrett earned sixth place finish in the 200 meter dash.
In the 800, both Elizabeth Vaughn and Maddy Olmstead placed for team points.
Josephine VanDyke picked up points in the 3000.
Lauren Gorsline finished second in the 400 meter hurdles.
Harper Minaker PR’d to win the 3000 meter title in 11:28.11.
Kennedy Westbrook placed second in the 200 meter dash.
Westbrook and her relay teammates — Abigail Knolles, Natalie Garrity and Olivia Nittinger — also had strong finishes.
The foursome won the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.59, and finished second to Notre Dame in the 4x400 relay.
Notre Dame kept pace with the Lady Wolverines and escaped with the team title by two points.
Waverly with 123, just behind Notre Dame’s 125.
Waverly’s boys crowned multiple individual champions en route to a third-place team finish.
Micah Chandler led the way for the boys with three podium appearances.
He won the 400 meter hurdles and teamed up for two relay victories.
Chandler ran with Kaden Wheeler, Trenton Moore and Sam VanDyke for a win in the 4x400.
Chandler also raced in the 4x100 with Kaleb Bechy, Jerrell Sacket and VanDyke for his third title.
Bechy also raced to a runner-up spot in the 200, and Sam VanDyke finished fourth.
Ryan Clark had strong showings for third in the pole vault and sixth in the discus.
Derek Bartlett took second place in the pole vault.
