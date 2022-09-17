WAVERLY – Waverly’s offense produced 516 total yards, and the Wolverines needed nearly every single one to pull away to a 52-34 Section IV Class C win over Newark Valley Friday night.
Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller said he was expecting a fight.
“I fully expected this,” said Miller, noting that Newark Valley had been without Dan Truesdail last week against Tioga. “I knew they’d have a hard time stopping our passing game and I thought they’d be difficult to stop running the ball.”
Well, he was precisely right.
Joey Tomasso hit 18 of 26 passes for 307 yards with Jay Pipher on the receiving end of 10 of them for 222 yards and two TDs.
Led by 82 yards from Landon Spoonhower and 80 yards from Joseph Sherwood, the Cardinals finished with 222 yards on 52 runs.
The Wolverines took advantage of a bad snap on a punt and an onside kick to score two Gage Tedesco touchdowns in the first 3:43 of the game.
Newark Valley settled into its power running game and ran at will for the remainder of the first half. The longest run was 12 yards, but there were a host of four-to-six-yard runs. Spoonhower bulled in from three yards out to make it a one-score game. The Cards were given a short field on a fumble recovery and Max Flesher scored from a yard out a few plays later to make it a 14-14 game early in the second period.
The next two scores came quickly with Pipher grabbing a pass from Tomasso and racing 69 yards to paydirt and Flesher returning the ensuing kickoff 95 yards.
Up 21-20, Waverly added a 30-yard Ryan Clark field goal with 5:13 left in the half. Waverly got a stop, but Newark Valley took advantage of a muffed punt to set up on Waverly’s 39-yard line. Five plays later Sherwood scored from a yard out, and with 1:33 left in the half, Newark Valley led 26-24.
With the passing attack Waverly has, 1:33 is an eternity. Tomasso hit Pipher, Carter George and Jake VanHouten to produce a first-and-goal.
Three plays later, Waverly was looking at a third-and-goal with three seconds left. Not willing to settle for three, the Wolverines challenged the offensive line to get a push and they did just that to pave a way for a one-yard Tomasso TD run.
It’s often said that if a team can bracket the halftime with scores, a win may ensue.
Waverly used that script to perfection with a 10-play, 59-yard drive that culminated in a nine-yard Tomasso to Pipher hookup and the Wolverines had the separation they needed with a 38-26 lead.
Newark Valley had one more good drive in it and answered.
Dan Pirger took the kickoff from the Cardinals’ 28 to Waverly’s 29-yard line. It took N.V. eight plays to score with Kaiden Pado doing the honors from two yards out.
The Wolverines responded quickly, with Tomasso hitting Pipher for a 63-yard TD on Waverly’s third snap.
Newark Valley again moved the ball but Waverly got a key stop at its’ 25-yard line. Three plays later Pipher raced around the end for 64 yards and the game’s last score.
In all, Pipher finished with 295 yards from scrimmage.
“We settled down,” said Miller. “We kept responding and that deflated them. Then we got a stop and were able to get up by two scores.
“(Newark Valley) is a good program. They’re very well coached and no matter what the situation, their kids expect to win.”
