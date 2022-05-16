CORNING — The Waverly boys and girls track teams had a successful day at the Fast Times Invitational at Corning-Painted Post High School on Friday, as the girls team took second place and the boys third.
Girls
Haylie Davenport posted a time of 9 minutes, 25.57 seconds in the 1,500 race walk to claim fifth place.
Natalie Garrity and Allison Barrett took first and second in the 100, respectively. Garrity’s winning time was 13.04 seconds, and Barrett clocked a 13.34.
Kennedy Westbrook ran a 28.13 in the 200 to earn another first-place finish for Waverly, and Barrett grabbed second finish with a 28.77.
In the 400, Kennedy Westbrook claimed her second first-place of the day with a time of 1:03.39, and Kelsey Ward took sixth.
Josephine VanDyke added another top-five finish for Waverly with a time of 13:40.68 in the 3,000.
Waverly added three more top-five performances in the 100 meter hurdles, led by Mira Kittle’s 17.92, which was good for third place. Sydney Nierstedt finished fourth and Erica Ryck was fifth.
Lauren Gorsline took fourth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:16.05.
Harper Minaker posted an 8:13.59 to take third in the 2,000 meter steeplechase.
The Waverly 4x100 meter relay team of Abbey Knolles, Garrity, Olivia Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook claimed first overall, and the same four teamed up to take second in the 4x400.
The 4x800 relay squad also took second.
Nierstedt cleared 4 feet, 6 inches to take second in the high jump, and leaped 13-11 to place fifth in the long jump.
Knolles posted a 28-8 1/2, which was good for fifth in the triple jump.
Waverly dominated in the pole vault, as Nittinger cleared 8-6 for first place, while Addison Westbrook and Paige Robinson tied for third.
Mackenzie LaForest placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 26-11.
Boys
The Waverly boys also took first overall in the 100 as Kayleb Bechy ran an 11.59. Jerell Sackett finished third overall in the event.
Bechy added another first-place finish with a 23.33 in the 200, and Sam VanDyke was fifth.
VanDyke ran a 54.6 in the 400 to earn fourth place, and Treyton Moore was sixth.
Gavin Schillmoeller took sixth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:13.3.
Micah Chandler ran a 17.35 to take second in the 110 hurdles, then clocked a 59.54 for first in the 400 hurdles.
Waverly’s boys 4x100 squad of Bechy, Sackett, Chandler and VanDyke matched the girls with a first-place finish. The 4x400 team of Chandler, Kaden Wheeler, Moore and VanDyke took third.
Derek Bartlett cleared 10 feet in the pole vault to take second place.
Waverly will now turn its attention to the IAC Championships at Trumansburg on Thursday.
