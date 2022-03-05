Burkhart, Edsell looking to punch tickets to D1 nationals

A pair of former Northern Tier League standouts will be looking to earn their first trip to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at their conference tournaments this weekend.
Athens grad and Lehigh sophomore AJ Burkhart will head to the EIWA Championships at Cornell this weekend.
The former Wildcat enters the tournament as the seventh seed at 184 pounds. He will face No. 10 Bryan McLaughlin of Drexel in the opening round on Saturday.
A win would most likely put him into the quarterfinals against No. 2 Travis Stefanik of Princeton. Earlier this year, Burkhart dropped a 15-4 major decision to Stefanik.
Burkhart, who was a state champion at Waverly and a state medalist at Athens, ended his regular season with a pin against Arizona State’s Josh Nummer.
The Lehigh 184-pounder had some big wins this season, including a 7-6 decision over Cornell’s Jonathan Loew, who is the top seed this weekend.
Unfortunately for Burkhart and the rest of the 184-pound field at the EIWAs, the conference only received three automatic bids to nationals at that weight.
Burkhart will need to either get all the way to the finals or battle for third in order to punch his ticket to Detroit.
The EIWA Tournament will begin with prelimary rounds at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Action will continue through the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. with another consolation round set for 6:30 p.m.
The tournament will continue Sunday with semifinals set for 10 a.m. and the finals and other placement matches at 3 p.m. inside Cornell’s Newman Arena.
Flowrestling will broadcast the EIWA Wrestling Championships.
Wyalusing grad and Penn State junior Creighton Edsell is the 10th seed at 165 pounds at the Big 10 Wrestling Championships.
Edsell, who is 10-3 on the year, comes into the tournament ranked No. 23 in the nation at 165.
The Big 10 received seven automatic bids at 165 so Edsell will need to beat his seed in order to earn a bid this weekend. The former state champ from Wyalusing could also get a wild card if he doesn’t place in the top seven at the Big 10 tournament.
The Big 10 Championships begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the University of Nebraska. The second session on Saturday will feature consolation matches and the semifinals starting at 5:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the first session will include the consolation semifinals as well as 7th-place matches. The championship matches and other placement bouts will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. All the action will be on the Big 10 Network or on the Fox Sports app and BIG+.
