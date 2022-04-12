Saturday, April 9Baseball

Sayre vs. Athens at PNC Field, Scranton, 1 p.m. Waverly at Williamsport, ppd. Athens 4, Canton 2

Softball

Athens 15, Troy 14

———Monday, April 11Baseball

Waverly 5, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 3 Edison 6, Tioga 1

Softball

Sayre at Galeton Waverly 14, Edison 13

———Tuesday, April 12Tennis

Edison at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Cowanesque Valley and Wellsboro at Athens, 4 p.m. Sayre and North Penn/Mansfield at Troy, 4 p.m.

Softball

Wyalusing at Athens, 4:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Wyalusing at Athens, 4:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.

———Wednesday, April 13Baseball

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Edison at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

———Thursday, April 14Baseball

Waverly at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m. Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 4:30 p.m. North Penn/Mansfield at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 4:30 p.m. North Penn/Mansfield at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Athens, Sayre and Waverly at the Molly Dry Invite, Mansfield University, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Waverly at Union Sprigs/Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

———Saturday, April 16Baseball

Waverly at Corning, 12 p.m.

Softball

Sullivan County at Sayre, 11 a.m.

———Monday, April 18Boys Golf

Newark Valley at Tioga, 4 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Waverly, 4 p.m.

Softball

Spencer-Van Etten at Newfield, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Edison, 4:30 p.m.

———Tuesday, April 19Baseball

Athens at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Athens at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Trumansburg at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Dryden at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Waverly at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. Newfield and Spencer-Van Etten at Tioga, Time TBA Athens and Sayre at Wyalusing, 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Corning at Waverly, 3:30 p.m.

———Wednesday, April 20Baseball

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Trumansburg. 4:30 p.m. Southern Cayuga at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Odessa-Montour at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Newfield at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Newark Valley at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4 p.m. Tioga at Odessa-Montour, 4 p.m.

———Thursday, April 21Girls Golf

Waverly and Horseheads at Vestal, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Waverly at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Athens at Williamson, 4:30 p.m. Wellsboro at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Athens at Williamson, 4:30 p.m. Wellsboro at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.

———Friday, April 22Baseball

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m. Marathon at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Dryden at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Sayre at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m. Athens at Corning, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Tioga at Candor, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Waverly at Square Deaal Invitational, Johnson City, 4:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etrten at Tioga Twisted Relays, 4:30 p.m. Athens at Bald Eagle Invitational at Lock Haven University, 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

Notre Dame at Waverly, 4 p.m. Watkins Glen at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4 p.m. Tioga at Trumansgurg, 3:30 p.m.

———Saturday, April 23Softball

Athens at Central Columbia Tournament, times TBA

Baseball

Tioga at Deposit-Hancock, 11 a.m.

———Monday, April 25Baseball

Dryden at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Moravia, 4:30 p.m. Whitney Point at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Sayre at North Penn/Liberty, 4:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Sayre at North Penn/Liberty, 4:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Athens, 4:30 p.m. Candor at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Edison at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Waverly at Tioga, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Waverly and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Corning, 3:45 p.m.

———Thursday, April 26Tennis

Waverly at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Athens and Troy at Canton, 4 p.m. Sayre, Wellsboro and Northeast Bradford at Towanda, 4 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten and Edison at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Tioga, Candor and Newark Valley at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

———Friday, April 27Baseball

Sayre at Canton, 4:30 p.m. Towanda at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Sayre at Canton, 4:30 p.m. Towanda at Athens, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Watkins Glen at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Watkins Glen at Waverly, 3:45 p.m.

———Thursday, April 28Girls Golf

Waverly at Vestal, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Tioga at Spencer-Van Etten, 4 p.m. Newark Valley at Waverly, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Waverly at South Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

———Friday, April 29Girls Golf

Odessa-Montour at Spencer-Van Etten, 3:45 p.m. Baseball Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Dryden, 4:30 p.m. Troy at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Waverly at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Newark Valley at Tioga, 4:30 p.n. Troy at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Sayre and Waverly at Lasagna Invite, Wyalusing, 3 p.m.

———Saturday, April 30BaseballBorder Brawl

Tioga at Sayre, 11:15 a.m. Waverly at Athens, 11:15 a.m. Waverly at Sayre, 2:15 p.m. Tioga at Athens, 2:15 p.m.

Softball

Waverly at Testa Tournament, Johnson City, 12 p.m., 2 p.m.

