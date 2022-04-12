Saturday, April 9Baseball
Sayre vs. Athens at PNC Field, Scranton, 1 p.m. Waverly at Williamsport, ppd. Athens 4, Canton 2
Softball
Athens 15, Troy 14
———Monday, April 11Baseball
Waverly 5, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 3 Edison 6, Tioga 1
Softball
Sayre at Galeton Waverly 14, Edison 13
———Tuesday, April 12Tennis
Edison at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Cowanesque Valley and Wellsboro at Athens, 4 p.m. Sayre and North Penn/Mansfield at Troy, 4 p.m.
Softball
Wyalusing at Athens, 4:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Wyalusing at Athens, 4:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.
———Wednesday, April 13Baseball
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Edison at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
———Thursday, April 14Baseball
Waverly at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m. Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 4:30 p.m. North Penn/Mansfield at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 4:30 p.m. North Penn/Mansfield at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Athens, Sayre and Waverly at the Molly Dry Invite, Mansfield University, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Waverly at Union Sprigs/Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
———Saturday, April 16Baseball
Waverly at Corning, 12 p.m.
Softball
Sullivan County at Sayre, 11 a.m.
———Monday, April 18Boys Golf
Newark Valley at Tioga, 4 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Waverly, 4 p.m.
Softball
Spencer-Van Etten at Newfield, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Edison, 4:30 p.m.
———Tuesday, April 19Baseball
Athens at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Athens at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Trumansburg at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Dryden at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Waverly at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. Newfield and Spencer-Van Etten at Tioga, Time TBA Athens and Sayre at Wyalusing, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Corning at Waverly, 3:30 p.m.
———Wednesday, April 20Baseball
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Trumansburg. 4:30 p.m. Southern Cayuga at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Odessa-Montour at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Newfield at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Newark Valley at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4 p.m. Tioga at Odessa-Montour, 4 p.m.
———Thursday, April 21Girls Golf
Waverly and Horseheads at Vestal, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Waverly at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Athens at Williamson, 4:30 p.m. Wellsboro at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Athens at Williamson, 4:30 p.m. Wellsboro at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.
———Friday, April 22Baseball
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m. Marathon at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Dryden at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Sayre at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m. Athens at Corning, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Tioga at Candor, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Waverly at Square Deaal Invitational, Johnson City, 4:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etrten at Tioga Twisted Relays, 4:30 p.m. Athens at Bald Eagle Invitational at Lock Haven University, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
Notre Dame at Waverly, 4 p.m. Watkins Glen at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4 p.m. Tioga at Trumansgurg, 3:30 p.m.
———Saturday, April 23Softball
Athens at Central Columbia Tournament, times TBA
Baseball
Tioga at Deposit-Hancock, 11 a.m.
———Monday, April 25Baseball
Dryden at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Moravia, 4:30 p.m. Whitney Point at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Sayre at North Penn/Liberty, 4:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Sayre at North Penn/Liberty, 4:30 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Athens, 4:30 p.m. Candor at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Edison at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Waverly at Tioga, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Waverly and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Corning, 3:45 p.m.
———Thursday, April 26Tennis
Waverly at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Athens and Troy at Canton, 4 p.m. Sayre, Wellsboro and Northeast Bradford at Towanda, 4 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten and Edison at Waverly, 4:30 p.m. Tioga, Candor and Newark Valley at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
———Friday, April 27Baseball
Sayre at Canton, 4:30 p.m. Towanda at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Sayre at Canton, 4:30 p.m. Towanda at Athens, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Watkins Glen at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Watkins Glen at Waverly, 3:45 p.m.
———Thursday, April 28Girls Golf
Waverly at Vestal, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Tioga at Spencer-Van Etten, 4 p.m. Newark Valley at Waverly, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Waverly at South Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
———Friday, April 29Girls Golf
Odessa-Montour at Spencer-Van Etten, 3:45 p.m. Baseball Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Dryden, 4:30 p.m. Troy at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Waverly at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m. Newark Valley at Tioga, 4:30 p.n. Troy at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Sayre and Waverly at Lasagna Invite, Wyalusing, 3 p.m.
———Saturday, April 30BaseballBorder Brawl
Tioga at Sayre, 11:15 a.m. Waverly at Athens, 11:15 a.m. Waverly at Sayre, 2:15 p.m. Tioga at Athens, 2:15 p.m.
Softball
