VAN ETTEN — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor rebounded from a rough patch to post an 11-1 win over Whitney Point on Wednesday.
SVEC won its opener before dropping three straight. On Wednesday the Eagles broke away from a 3-1 lead with a game-ending eight run rally in the bottom of the fifth.
One-out walks to Cody Sayre and Cameron Sinn opened the inning with walks and Levi Anderson sent both home with a triple. Anderson scored during the next at-bat — an out — before the Eagles restarted their rally with an Owen Hiuzinga single. Ryan Swaze followed suit. Before the inning was over, Hunter Harman had an RBI single, Cody LaVigne had a two-run single, Sayre had an RBI single and another run scored on an error.
Sinn finished with a single, a double, two RBI and two runs and
Anderson’s triple, run and two RBI led the list of those with one hit. Sayre had a single, two runs and one RBI, Lavigne had a single, two RBI and a run and Harman had a single, RBI and a run. Checking in with single and run each were Huizinga and Swayze.
In addition, Emmett Adams and Jacob VanEtten scored a run each.
Sinn went the distance on the hill, fanning eight while allowing three hits, two walks and one unearned run.
Hunter Heesh led Whitney Point with a single, a double and the team’s lone run.
SVEC will visit Dryden at 4:30 p.m. today.
Waverly 23, Dryden 7
DRYDEN — Waverly netted four runs in the top of the first, added 10 more across the third, fourth and fifth innings then put nine on the board in the top of the seventh.
Joey Tomasso and Bryce Bailey led Waverly’s 17-hit barrage with three each. Tomasso had a homer, two singles, three RBI and three runs. Bailey’s line included two doubles, a single, three runs and one RBI.
Jay Pipher had a double, a triple, two runs and one RBI; Matthias Welles added a home run, four RBI and four runs; Hogan Shaw finished with a triple, three RBI and a run; Jake VanHouten added a triple, three RBI and two runs; and Ty Beeman had a single, a double and four runs.
In all, Waverly belted out nine extra-base hits in the game.
Sean Bubniak had a single, RBI and run; Carter George added a single and RBI; Tom Moreley had a single and a run; and Nate DeLill had a single; and Ronin Ault contributed two RBI and a run.
Ault started on the hill and allowed five hits, three walks and five runs — four earned — with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Bailey relieved Ault and, in 1 ½ inning, allowed two hits, two earned runs and three walks with one K.
Also pitching for Waverly were Beeman, who rang up two batters and walked one in an inning and Delill, who gave up one walk and one run in an inning.
Waverly will visit Whitney Point at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.
