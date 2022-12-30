WAVERLY — Under pressure.
That’s where Waverly’s Lady Wolverines put Towanda’s Lady Black Knights Thursday night in the championship game of the Valley Christmas Tournament.
The Wolverines’ strategy worked early as the host team rolled out to a 19-2 lead.
Towanda battled back to get within six, but Waverly pulled away late for a 48-37 win to capture the tourney title for the fifth consecutive time.
“I was really proud of the effort,” said Towanda Head Coach Rob Gentile. “We weren’t shocked with what we would see. We knew we’d see ever-changing defenses — man press, zone press. The key was to identify them and respond to them.”
Gentile was happy with his team’s defensive effort but lamented hs team’s shooting woes.
“We had a lot of turnovers early on but they weren’t in positions that hurt us too bad. We didn’t give up many turnovers that turned into layups. The kids executed defensively pretty well but offensively we just didn’t make shots we normally make. You can’t dig yourself a 17-point hole against a really good team like this.”
Another factor was the Knights’ struggles at the free throw line. Waverly had three starters finish the game with four fouls but Towanda hit just 13 of 27 free throws so the Knights weren’t able to take advantage of the situation. Waverly, on the other hand, connected on 11 of 16 trips to the charity stripe.
“It was difficult with our foul troubles (Kennedy Westbrook, Addison Westbrook and Peyton Shaw finished the game with four fouls each) but the girls dealt with it and continued to play hard,” said Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly.
Kelly lauded the play of Brilynn Belles and Ryleigh Judson for the time they took the court to give the starters in foul trouble a break, and Ashlen Croft, Peyton Shaw and Paige Robinson for their work on the glass against a much bigger team.
“They all went to the glass and did a really nice job on it,” said the Waverly coach.
Waverly’s opening salvo was a three-pointer by Addison Westbrook off a pass from Paige Robinson. Robinson followed with an offensive rebound and a deuce, then fed Shaw for two more. Kennedy Westbrook, who finished with 14 points for Waverly, added two free throws and the Wolverines were up 9-0 early.
Towanda’s Eliza Fowler hit two free throws to stop the string, but Robinson, Kennedy Westbrook and Judson made it 16-2 by the end of the first quarter.
Kennedy Westbrook hit a three to make it 19-2 early in the second. Towanda’s Paige Manchester, who led all scorers with 15 points, hit a pair from the charity stripe to make it 19-4 at the 3:40 mark of the second period, then Bella Hurley connected on Towanda’s first made basket — a three-pointer — to get the Knights started.
Towanda cut into the Wolverines’ lead but Kennedy Westbrook hit at the end of the half for a 21-9 Waverly lead.
The game picked up its pace in the third quarter as the teams combined for 39 points.
Addison Westbrook, who had 12 points in the game, converted an old fashioned three-point play to open the scoring in the half, but Manchester, Fowler and Brynn Woodruff went on a 7-1 run to make it a 25-16 game.
Waverly, behind Addison Westbrook’s seven third-quarter points, led by as many as 12 mid-way through the quarter but the Black Knights had started a charge.
Woodruff connected for four points to make it an eight-point game. After Kennedy Westbrook and Manchester traded free throws, Manchester hit from behind the arc to cut Waverly’s lead to 36-30. Waverly’s Paige Robinson matched Manchester before the end of the quarter, but at 39-30 it was anybody’s game with eight minutes to play.
Woodruff hit two free throws to open the fourth, but Waverly’s Judson, Addison Westbrook and Robinson would score six of the game’s next eight points to put Waverly up 45-34.
With time winding down, Towanda — which needed four fouls just to force Waverly to the free throw line — was forced to foul. Getting those fouls took time off the clock and Waverly led 45-35 with a minute remaining before Robinson, who had 11 points, and Shaw closed it out for the Wolverines.
In addition to Manchester’s 15 and Woodruff’s 14 points, Fowler finished with five points and Hurley had three for Towanda. Manchester added four assists and three steals. Woodruff and Hurley finished with seven boards each and Gracie Schoonover had 11 rebounds.
In addition to Waverly’s three double-digit scorers, Judson and Shaw had four points each, Ashlen Croft half two points and Caprice Haney had one point. Unofficially, Kennedy Westbrook, Haney and Robinson had five rebounds each to lead a balanced Waverly stat line and Robinson matched Kennedy Westbrook with four assists each.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Towanda, now 5-2 overall, heads to Wyalusing and Waverly (8-0) will host Newark Valley in a key IAC Large School South contest.
