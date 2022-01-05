Waverly girls outmatched by Newark Valley's size

NEWARK VALLEY — In a matchup of the top two girls basketball teams in the IAC large school division, it was Newark Valley who came out on top with a 72-52 win over Waverly on Tuesday night.
After Newark Valley jumped out to a 7-0 lead, Waverly took a timeout and pulled within five points to end the first quarter down 18-13.
That is as close as the game would get, as Newark Valley built its lead to 41-31 at halftime and began to pull away in the third quarter.
The Lady Cardinals scored seven straight points to start the third quarter and go ahead by 17 points.
“You want to come out of halftime with a good start, but we kind of dug ourselves in a little hole there,” Waverly coach Bob Kelly said.
Waverly went on a quick run and knocked down three three-pointers to pull within seven.
However, foul trouble kept the Lady Wolverines from being any more aggressive in the comeback effort.
“We play hard. It’s a tough group,” Kelly said. “Juggling the foul trouble and trying to deal with that is tough, because it takes away from your game plan. But we fought hard. It was an uphill battle against a very good team.”
Newark Valley began to capitalize on the minimal aggression to start scoring more inside.
“They got some buckets inside pretty routinely,” Kelly said. “They handled our pressure pretty well. They get in the passing lanes.”
Facing a team with height like the Lady Cardinals also did not aid Waverly.
“There was quite a size differential,” They got some easy buckets inside. When you’ve got five-foot-two against six-foot-three, it doesn’t really work that great.”
Despite the loss, Kelly saw some encouraging signs from his team.
“It’s a good group that works their tails off,” he said. “They have no quit in them and they work hard. We just have to continue with it.”
Olivia Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook shared the team lead with 13 points each.
Nittinger hit four three-pointers and Westbrook added three.
Addison Westbrook tallied nine points for Waverly.
Newark Valley’s Hannah Ferguson scored a game-high 31 points.
The Lady Wolverines will get another shot at Newark Valley, the top-ranked team in Class C in the state, at home on Jan. 19.
“We’ll see them again and we’ll see what happens then,” Kelly said.
Waverly’s next game will be on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at home against Lansing.
Spencer-Van Etten 50, Newfield 16
NEWFIELD — Spencer-Van Etten shut out Newfield in the first quarter and built on the resulting 9-0 lead all night on the way to a convincing win.
The Panthers led 29-4 at the half and 46-8 through three.
Marah Cooper popped for a game-high 14 points adding four steals and four assists. Sophie Dutra added 12 points, 11 rebounds four steals and three assists, Abby Bunce finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, and Hannah Martinez had eight steals and three assists.
S-VE is slated to visit Union Springs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Candor 40, Tioga 23
CANDOR — The host Indians were on right out of the gate, taking a 13-6 first-quarter lead and making it a 20-10 game at the half.
The host side then limited Tioga to three points in the third quarter and eased home from there.
Reese Howey and Abby Foley led Tioga with six points each, and Gabby Foley added four points.
Pearl Ricardo had 16 points for Candor and Brooke Wilcox added 11.
Tioga will visit Southern Cayuga at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
