NEWFIELD – The Waverly Lady Wolverines defense played a near-perfect game in their 4-0 win over Newfield on the road on Tuesday.
Their defensive prowess was paired with a first-half hat trick performance from Kennedy Westbrook that paced the Waverly attack.
“Kennedy Westbrook had another amazing game, netting a hat trick,” Waverly Coach Tara Hogan said. “She’s always had the power to shoot from great distances, it’s just now a matter of knowing how much power she has to put into it and keep her shots low. She did just that today. Well thought out and careful shots”
Waverly would get off to a hot start, and netted all four of their scores in the first half to pick up the win.
Westbrook would get her first goal of the evening early and would take an assist from Makenzie Olmstead that went through the goalkeeper’s hand at the 36:48 mark.
Just over a minute later, Lea VanAllen would get in on the scoring and would knock in the second goal of the night on an assist by Addison Westbrook.
With the score 2-0, Waverly would finish off their first-half offensive blitz with an unassisted goal by Westbrook at the 7:40 mark and as time dwindled. Westbrook capped off her hat trick off of an assist from Lauren Gorsline with a left-footed shot to the upper right corner of the goal with 18 seconds left in the half.
The Waverly defense would do the rest as they cruised in the second half to capture a 4-0 win.
Waverly would allow just one shot on goal for the night, and Waverly goalkeeper Lea Cole would make the save while Claire Clonch came into the second half but remained untested thanks to the Wolverine defense.
Waverly would outshoot Newfield 22-1 (12 shots coming in the first half) on shots on goal and 9-0 on corner kicks.
We are definitely spoiled with playing on turf so we took some time to get used to the grass. We took a fair amount of shots, they just weren’t well placed or didn’t have enough behind them,” Hogan said. “We had a strong start and maintained the lead throughout the second half. We tried a lot of new things in the second half that gave us a lot of feedback.”
The Waverly girls will be back in action on Monday, Sept. 12 when they host the Athens Lady Wildcats at 4 p.m.
Candor 3, Tioga 0
TIOGA CENTER – The Candor Lady Indians used two first-half goals to help them to a 3-0 victory over Tioga on Tuesday.
Candor would score two unassisted goals in the early portions of the contest, with Kaitlyn Coppage scoring at the 23:12 mark and Meradyth Stouffer scoring at the 18:14 mark.
In the second half, Candor’s Lina Porras would finish things off with their final goal, assisted by Amandy Whatley, at the 13:07 mark to bring the contest to its final score of 3-0.
Candor outshot Tioga 13-8 in shots on goal and 5-2 on corner kicks and received a stalwart performance from standout Kara Morse in goal who pitched a shutout and recorded eight saves.
On the other side, Tioga’s Taliah Speer would record 10 total saves as well but Tioga wouldn’t receive much support on offense during the game.
“Candor played well. It was nice to see the blue and white back with their squad,” Tioga Head Coach Jim Walsh said. “Our inexperience and no bench compared to their experience and a bench showed up on the pitch tonight. Half of their team are seniors and half of our team are freshmen. We played with 11 for the first time this year and we experimented with players in new positions.”
The defense and speed of Candor played major dividends during their victory, and they used their strong play in goal paired with swarming defense to keep the Tioga attack at bay.
“They controlled the ball better than us and beat us to the ball. They have a very strong goalie in Kara Morse and a very strong central defender in Hannah Magyar,” Walsh said. “Those two in combo really thwarted our attack. Taliah Speer had a solid game for us in goal. She is starting to come into her own as a goalkeeper.”
Tioga will be back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 13 when they travel to take on Watkins Glen at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.