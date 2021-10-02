SVEC continues hot streak

CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles football team had to wait two weeks to get back out on the football field after a game with Newfield was cancelled last week.
On Friday night, they didn’t have to shake off any rust, as the Eagles scored three touchdowns on three plays from scrimmage. The hot start enabled the home team to race out to a 64-0 win over Thomas A. Edison on their homecoming.
“We didn’t get to play a game last week, and tonight was homecoming so the kids were pretty fired up in a good start,” said SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee. “We used a lot of different skill sets and personnel tonight even though we only had 16 on the roster for us tonight.”
The Eagles started out with a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage when Hunter Haynes took off on a sweep from 73 yards out for a quick start.
On Edison’s first offensive possession, they tossed the ball right back over to the Eagles. Seth McBride returned an interception for a touchdown from 16 yards out to go up 14-0 in a minute.
The scoring continued two more times in the quarter as Devin Beach scored three minutes later on a 35-yard run. After a long Edison possession, Nick Thomas got on the board with his arm after a 34-yard strike down the field to Haynes.
The next touchdown was another toss from Thomas. This time it was to Beach for a 20-yard score. Beach ran wild again on the next possession, which was the final possession of the half. He was able to score from 41 yards out to give his team the lead at the halftime break by a score of 40-0.
Beach would score one more touchdown from 66 yards out in the third quarter for his third and final of the contest. His four carries accounted for 128 yards for an average of 32 yards a carry.
Jacek Teribury and Jacek Stahl accounted for the final two touchdowns for the Eagles. Teribury ran from 19 yards away to cross the plane while Stahl ran from 49 yards out, showing the Eagles have depth going forward with the season.
Haynes led the team in receiving while only playing in one half. He caught three passes to account for three touchdowns and 81 yards. He also had 72 yards on the ground. Thomas threw five completions on eight attempts to total 104 yards and two scores through the air.
Leading the team on the defensive end was Pavel Jofre with eight tackles. Kameron Smith had seven while Beach finished with six and a half.
Though SVEC dominated in the scoring department. Edison ran more plays than the Eagles by a count of 49-27.
“We were subbing in a lot of people starting in the second quarter,” noted Chaffee. “We saw a lot of different things that we liked with those people. We have a goal in sight and we’ve been working hard to get there.”
SVEC now advances to 3-0 on the season, outscoring their opponents 188-12 in their first three games. They will next play Oxford on the road on Friday before heading home for a league matchup with Newfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.