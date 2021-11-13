BINGHAMTON — The Chenango Forks Blue Devils entered last night’s Section IV final as the favorite. However, a feisty Wolverine squad clawed and scrapped to keep the game in doubt early. But in the end, Chenango Forks ran away with a 34-6 victory.
Chenango Forks dominated most of the first half stats. Forks scored in four plays on their opening drive.
Zander Arnold ran for over a hundred yards and the Blue Devils dominated the time of possession.
On defense, Forks stymied the few run attempts Waverly dared.
But, Waverly kept the game within reach.
When the Wolverines defense forced a turnover on downs at the Forks 34-yard line, the offense ignited and capitalized on the short field. Quarterback Joe Tomasso connected with Jason Pipher for a 10-yard touchdown. The Wolverines juggled the snap on the PAT and failed to convert. But they had tied the game at 6-6.
Forks drove to the end zone in each of its next two drives to pull ahead, 20-6.
Waverly responded with a 41-yard kickoff return by Thomas Hand to the Forks 44-yard line. Waverly began to gather momentum, moving the ball with the passing game. But, a fumble lost to Forks ended the drive.
Forks responded with a 63-yard march as time was expiring in the half. With the Blue Devils on Waverly’s 13-yard line, Hand picked off a pass near the goal line to end the threat.
Waverly headed to halftime down 20-6.
In the second half, Arnold and teammate Dubbs Haqq continued to pound the ball into the Waverly defense. Their smash mouth running was complemented by quarterback Grady Stark’s elusiveness when he kept the ball. The trio combined for 173 yards in the second half.
Waverly was unable to answer as the Blue Devils pulled away to a 34-6 victory.
Waverly head coach Jason Miller explained, “Our effort was great. They were just very, very difficult to stop. They ran a play that we didn’t quite prepare for enough.”
Miller emphasized the effort his kids put forth.
“I am really proud of our effort. I thought we played right to the end very tough,” he said. ‘Sometimes that’s the way it is. You play as hard as you want, but they are just a better football team.”
The Wolverines finish their season with a 10-1 record and are the Section IV Class C runners-up.
