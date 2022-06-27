WAVERLY — Waverly’s Little League Majors finally got to take the field on Saturday and came away with a 6-1 win over Hornell in both teams’ postseason opener.
After two scoreless innings, Waverly put three runs on the board in the third inning.Hayden Roskow started the rally by reaching on an error and Gabriel Hendershot added a base hit. Singles by Brayden Bowman and Axel Murray were followed by a Griffin Walter double that finished the rally.
Waverly added a run in the fourth when Roskow reached on a fielder’s choice, moved up on a Hendershot single and later raced home.
Waverly finished off its scoring in the fifth after Jack Pipher reached. Walter clubbed a double. In additon to Pipher, Peyton Lawson also scored in the inning.
Hornell tried to answer, but could only manage a Julian King runin the top of the sixth.
In addition, Walter finished with two doubles and a single for Waverly, which also saw singles from Jay Myers and Chase Sinsabaugh.
Walter went the distance on the hill for Waverly, fanning nine and allowing four hits.
Waverly will host Corning at 6 p.m. today.
RTL 9, Sayre 2
WYALUSING — RTL broke a 1-1 first-inning tie with runs in the second and third innings to take a 4-1 lead against Sayre in a District 15 Majors elimination game and added five late runs to seal it.
Sayre had nine hits but couldn’t capitalize much.
Blake Zingeser led Sayre at the the plate with a double, two singes and both Sayre runs.
Brooks Lathrop had a single, a double and one RBI with Nolan Raupers adding a single and the other RBI.
Also for Sayre, Paul Potter had a double with Tucker Green and Cy Yeager adding a single each.
Zingeser, Raupers and Potter handled the pitching duties for Sayre.
