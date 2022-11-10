Not South Dakota, but not bad

Let’s be honest: opening day of Pennsylvania’s pheasant season isn’t met with a South Dakota-like frenzy among Keystone State hunters, most of whom are focused on tagging a whitetail buck with their bow or crossbow, or maybe taking a kid afield during the state’s three-day youth (and senior and active military) hunt for antlerless deer and black bear.
But when you have a pair of Labrador retrievers born and bred to be hunting dogs, plucked from kennels in Kutztown, Pa., and Conway Springs, Kan., it’s a pretty big deal to head afield and look to taketh a couple birds putteth by the state’s Game Commission.
Finn and Riley know the routine, and even a glimpse of their protective hunting vests and our Browning Citori 20 gauges prompts an explosion of excitement even before we load them in the truck. The pitiful whines and whimpers on the drive to state game lands is something we’ve come to accept, a better response than complete indifference to the morning ahead.
We’re brimming with excitement too, along with a bit of concern, knowing we didn’t spend nearly enough time at the trap range this summer and our shooting could be more suspect than normal. That’s unfair to the dogs, whose efforts deserve a mouthful of feathers every now and then.
We follow the dogs’ lead, keeping close eyes on their body language that says, “bird, right here, right now,” but at the same time marveling at the pure joy that is so obvious in their quartering back and forth, scouring the high grass for the scent that triggers a stiffening of their bodies and more intense snorting.
On this morning we’re rewarded, as are the dogs. Several flushes, a couple birds, as well as some painful swings and misses, one in particular on a tight-flushing, cackling cockbird that offered a classic airborne departure. Both Paula and I missed cleanly, a product, most likely, of shooting too soon, before the bird entered a more optimum distance for our shotgun patterns.
Finn and Riley didn’t seem to mind, which hasn’t always been the case with our Labs over the years. Ben, in particular, seemingly shot us a disgusted glare when we missed an easy shot. Maybe we were just imagining it, but I don’t think so.
We return to the truck, meeting up with some other hunters with dogs, mostly Labrador retrievers. The canines greet each other casually, more interested in scouring the nearby cover for one last flush, which is the way it should be with good hunting dogs. We feel a bit of pride when one hunter says to another, pointing to us, “they got into ’em.” Yes, Finn and Riley did their job well on this morning.
No, Opening Day of Pennsylvania’s pheasant season isn’t South Dakota. But for Finn and Riley, and for Paula and me, it’s plenty good enough.
