ROME — The Athens boys soccer team scored five first-half goals en route to a 5-0 win over Northeast Bradford on Wednesday.
NEB got some early chances, but the Wildcat defense began to gel.
“I think it was more that they just needed to settle in,” Athens coach Jake Lezak said. “This is a tough field to come to and play on, they’re used to it and we’re not. Once we kind of weathered that early pressure and got the ball down and out.”
The offense started to click soon after, as Athens scored three goals in four minutes.
Marco Quiros put the Wildcats on the board 16 minutes into the game off an assist from Levent Han Helden.
Korey Miller made it 2-0 two minutes later, and Quiros followed with his second goal — assisted by Miller — with 20 minutes to go in the half.
“We’ve been talking the last couple games about killing the dribble for us,” Lezak said. “We were finding guys in open spaces and were able to actually finish.”
With 15 minutes to go in the half, Quiros completed the hat trick with Van Helden again getting the assist.
Brayden Post scored with 11 minutes remaining in the first half to make the score 5-0, the eventual final.
Lezak had a lot of positive takeaways from the victory.
“The good thing for us is that we played together and we defended together,” he said. “We had guys getting back in, and we were consistent in both halves. We didn’t score in the second half, but we created a ton of opportunities.”
The Wildcats outshot the Panthers 14-3 in the match, while NEB had a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Grant Liechty made two saves in net for Athens, and Liam Lezak made one.
Athens will face Corning-Painted Post at home at 7 p.m. Friday and NEB will host Willamson at 10 a.m. Saturday.
