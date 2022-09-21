NEWFIELD — The Waverly boys soccer team made the trip to Newfield and left with a 4-2 win on Tuesday.
“(It was a) really good win for the boys tonight,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “To come out tonight and play the way they did after a hard game the night before showed a lot of grit. They really stepped up tonight and played quality soccer, some of the best we’ve played all season.
With Waverly trailing 1-0, Ethan Gorsline tied it up with 38 seconds left in the first half off an assist by Sheldon Huddleston.
Peyton Robinson scored in the 64th minute with Griff Schillmoeller recording the helper.
Schillmoeller scored the next two goals — both assisted by Robinson — to give the Wolverines a 4-1 lead.
Newfield added a goal late in the game, but Waverly was well in control and went on to win.
Waverly goalkeeper Aiden Doherty made 16 saves in the match.
The Wolverines, now 4-3, will face Odessa-Montour on the road at 7 p.m. tomorrow.
SVEC 8, Odessa-Montour 1
ODESSA — The SVEC boys soccer team stayed hot with an 8-1 win over Odessa-Montour.
Jacob Banks netted a hat trick for the Eagles and also added an assist.
Addison Young tacked on two goals and a team-high three assists.
Jason Jantz also had two goals and Noah Banks had one for SVEC.
The Eagles outshot O-M 27-5 in the match. O-M had a 2-0 edge in corner kicks.
SVEC will take on Tioga at 5 p.m. tomorrow at Candor High School.
