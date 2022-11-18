CICERO — The Waverly Wolverines will head to Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday with one goal in mind — keep the train rolling.
Waverly knocked off defending state champion Chenango Forks last Friday to earn the Section IV Class C title and a trip to the state quarterfinals.
Now, the next stop on the “Road to the Dome” is a matchup with Section III champion General Brown (9-1) on Saturday evening. The winner will advance to the regional final next weekend at Union-Endicott High School.
“I think they understand what the carrot at the end of the stick here is. We’re focused on just this game and understanding the opportunity that lies ahead of us — but that won’t exist if we don’t take care of business, week by week,” said Waverly coach Jason Miller.
Miller said the support for the team — which is now ranked No. 1 in the state after knocking off Forks — has been tremendous. But, the longtime head coach believes his team has handled all the hype the right way and they are focused on getting the job done this weekend.
“We’ve had a tremendous outpouring of support all season as we always do, but these past few days have been pretty special. I like the way our kids have handled it. They certainly enjoyed the win, but got right back to work on Monday and have been really focused in meetings. The receivers and quarterbacks just got done with a meeting tonight after practice,” Miller said after practice on Wednesday.
“They are working hard and we have tremendous leadership from the senior class. They are setting the tone — and I think, again, it’s a pretty special opportunity knowing what lies ahead. They are handling it well. I just think we’re not getting ahead of ourselves and just focusing on our task at hand.”
Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for a noon kick, but that was moved back to 6 p.m. due to a snowstorm expected for much of New York state, including Dexter — where General Brown is located.
“It’s kind of nice to have that extra day, especially when you have an opponent that’s unfamiliar,” said Miller. “The weather is certainly colder than what we’ve played in. It’s supposed to be (below) 32 degrees at game time.”
Saturday’s state quarterfinal showdown features two very different teams in terms of their style of offense.
Waverly’s high-powered offense is led by junior QB Joey Tomasso, who has put together another incredible season for the Wolverines.
Tomasso has completed 148 of 229 passes for 2,148 yards and 24 touchdowns, compared to just six interceptions.
The scary thing for opposing defenses is the junior QB is not just a threat in the passing game, he also leads his team in rushing yards and touchdowns.
So far this season, Tomasso has rushed for 689 yards and 13 scores on 87 carries.
Another scary thing for General Brown is that Tomasso is surrounded by outstanding playmakers.
Leading the supporting cast is junior wide receiver Jay Pipher, who has caught an impressive 53 balls for 1,022 yards and 11 scores this season. He has also rushed for 249 yards and four more touchdowns on just 21 carries.
Waverly’s other top options in the run game are senior Braeden Hills, who has run for 317 yards and three scores; Kayleb Bechy (232 yards and 5 TDs); Connor Stotler (116 yards, 2 TDs); and Payton Fravel (50 yards, 2 TDs).
The Wolverines’ run game will continue to operate without senior running back Gage Tedesco, who had rushed for 200 yards and four scores before an injury ended his season around the halfway point.
When Tomasso looks to the air, his top targets besides Pipher are Isaiah Bretz, who has caught 30 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns; and Jake VanHouten, who has 30 catches for 398 yards and three scores.
Also for Waverly, Carter George has caught 18 balls for 257 yards and three scores, while tight end Nate DeLill sits at 12 catches for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
While they won’t get their names in the paper as often, this Waverly offense is also powered by a strong offensive line — led by center Ty Beeman, who Waverly O-line coach David Shaw has called a “great leader,” left tackle and fellow senior Zack Vanderpool, left guard Troy Beeman, right guard Kam Hills and right tackle Jacob Benjamin.
Waverly is also strong on special teams with kicker Ryan Clark entering Saturday’s contest with 51 made extra points out of 56 chances.
On the defensive side of things for General Brown, Gabe Malcolm leads the Lions with 90 tackles, two forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions.
Kaleb Natali has racked up 84 tackles, one fumble recovery and two picks, while Sheamus Devine has 72 tackles and one forced fumble, and Armondo Orcesi has made 72 stops and recovered one fumble.
Also for the General Brown D, Brock McManaman has made 65 tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles.
In total, the Lions have picked off opposing quarterbacks 14 times and collected five fumbles so far this year.
“They are pretty aggressive. They do bring their backers quite a bit. They play Cover 2 and we haven’t seen a lot of that. We don’t see a lot of that in Section IV because everybody needs to stop the run, so you’ll see more eight, nine in the box,” Miller said of the General Brown defense.
“They have two high safeties most of the time and kind of a hard-press corner coverage ... but they (also) play zone. We hope to formation them and see how they adjust with their interior three linebackers. They play a 4-3 and getting those guys out in space, that’s what we’re going to try and do.”
Miller said one key to the game will be Tomasso being able to read the defense at the line.
“It’s just a different coverage and we have not seen it. It takes time to look at the nuances of what they’re doing, their techniques and what zones they are actually covering. It’s just unfamiliar and we’re working hard to make sure we understand how we can beat it,” Miller said.
General Brown’s offense is led by their rushing attack, which has racked up 3,840 yards and 46 touchdowns this season.
Leading the way is a strong group of seniors for the Lions. Natali is their top back with 125 carries for 1,056 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year. Right behind him are classmates, Devine, who has carried the ball 116 times for 718 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Malcolm, who is listed as a wide receiver but has 972 yards and 11 scores on 95 carries this year.
In the Lions’ 41-0 sectional final win over Holland Patent, Malcolm and Natali had identical rushing lines of 149 yards and one score. Devine also added a rushing touchdown and Malcolm caught a touchdown pass from Aiden McManaman in the victory.
When they do go to the air, McManaman has found some success. He has completed 37 of 59 passes for 697 yards and seven touchdowns. The QB has only thrown one interception this year.
McManaman spreads the ball around as Devine leads the receiving corps with 16 catches for 206 yards and one TD; Natali has caught eight balls for 178 yards and one score; junior tight end Ryan Chamberlain has four catches for 181 yards and one TD: and Kyle Kovalik-Derrigo leads the team with two touchdown catches while grabbing four balls for 80 yards.
“They’re an option and fly-toss team. They try to get to the edge with quick (tosses) and a lot of what we call fly motion,” Miller said. “They pull a lot of guys to the point of attack, and they’re triple option and mid-line option. There’s a lot to defend and they run their offense really well.”
Waverly has a tenacious defense and it all starts with senior Ty Beeman, who has racked up 138 tackles, one sack and one interception.
Stotler has 105 tackles, three sacks, two blocked kicks and one interception this season. Bretz comes in with 73 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery, while Kam Hills has 59 tackles and one fumble recovery and DeLill has 53 tackles and two sacks.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse High School in Cicero.
